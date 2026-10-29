Northeast Spain becomes a hotbed for US tech giants

The region of Aragon is now home to some of the largest tech conglomerates

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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An Amazon data center in El Burgo de Ebro, Aragon, Spain.
An Amazon data center in El Burgo de Ebro, Aragon, Spain
(Image credit: Valentin Bontemps / AFP / Getty Images)

With many American tech companies looking to expand their footholds across the world, a large number have planted their flags in Aragon, a diverse region of northeast Spain. While Aragon is one of Spain’s least-populated areas, its tech boom is quickly becoming consequential.

Why Aragon?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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