The government of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has suspended five library officials over the procurement of books suspected to be AI-generated. The titles were bought for a newly opened £26 million public library in the city of Coimbatore.

It’s claimed that more than 1,800 titles bought with taxpayers’ money are of dubious provenance, containing fabricated information, incorrect attributions or questionable authorship.

‘Pandora’s box’

Shortly after the Periyar Arivulagam library opened its doors last month, a “veritable Pandora’s box of literary and political controversy was opened” following a visit by prominent Tamil scholar Perumal Murugan, said The Hindu. Writing in digital magazine Sindhai, Murugan said he had identified nearly 1,800 Tamil-language books, supplied by the obscure Agal Vilakku publishing house, that were riddled with “questionable authorship, full of factual errors” and “seemingly AI-generated”, which had been sold to the library at well over the expected cost.

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In one case, Murugan spotted a “book of classical Tamil verse” wrongly cited as the name of a “poet and philosopher”, said The Indian Express. Another title allegedly attributed a well-known ancient Tamil poem to the wrong author. “Perhaps the scope of my reading and my pursuit of knowledge are that limited,” Murugan said.

In another case, an academic text on electronics listed an unconnected Pakistani environmental scientist as its editor, said The Times of India. And the scandal has quickly extended beyond Coimbatore: renowned Belgian-Indian economist Jean Drèze has confirmed he did not write a volume attributed to him on the shelves of a public library in the city of Madurai.

‘Political confrontation’

The Madras High Court has ordered Tamil Nadu’s anti-corruption agency to launch an investigation into the library’s book-procurement arrangements, as well as freezing bank accounts linked to the suspect publisher.

The disputed books have been withdrawn from Coimbatore library, ahead of a wider internal audit of public library collections across the state. Following preliminary checks, 523 books from Chennai’s historic Connemara Public Library have also been withdrawn for closer inspection.

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The controversy has “escalated into a major political confrontation” between the state’s ruling party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), said regional newspaper The South First.

Tamil Nadu’s education minister, A. Rajmohan, said the previous DMK government had ordered the contentious books and said the state would seek to recover public funds if an investigation found any wrongdoing. But the DMK has rejected the allegations, and claims the disputed titles were purchased by the new TVK government.