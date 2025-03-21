The fight for control of Ukraine's nuclear reactors
How serious is Donald Trump about US ownership of Kyiv's nuclear power plants?
First, Donald Trump made a pitch for Ukraine's critical minerals; now, the US president seems to want to own the war-torn nation's nuclear power plants.
But there's a lot of confusion over what Trump would do if he did take control of the plants – and if he actually even wants to.
How many nuclear power plants in Ukraine?
Ukraine has four nuclear power plants. The most significant one – and the largest in Europe – is Zaporizhzhia, which was seized by Russia in the first weeks of the war. And it's this plant, in particular, that's become Trump's "new craving" in his "transactional approach to bringing peace", said Politico.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What is Trump demanding?
As a demand, it's Trump "at his most confusing", said The Guardian. If the current frontlines in Ukraine were "frozen" in a ceasefire or peace deal, it would be "difficult to see" how Zaporizhzhia could be operated by the US while it's "surrounded by Russian occupiers". Besides, Ukraine is "not thought willing" to "renounce" ownership.
It's "unclear" whether the US is actually looking to own Ukraine's atomic power, said the Financial Times. A US account of a recent call between Kyiv and Washington suggested so, but Zelenskyy said the discussion only touched on the US helping to "recover" and modernise the Zaporizhzhia plant.
Why would Trump want control?
Trump's minerals deal with Ukraine is "back on" but "can only go ahead if the materials can be extracted", said The Telegraph. This "takes a lot of energy – something which the Zaporizhzhia plant could provide".
Energy analysts have also noted that the US could have another "economic interest" in the plant, said The New York Times. Zaporizhzhia uses fuel and technology supplied by Westinghouse, an American nuclear technology company.
But still, the idea has "a catch" for "the man who coined the art of the deal", said Reuters: "it would be years" before there is "even a hope of it making a return on investment". So, the proposal could simply be the US "testing out various ideas to see what works", as Trump "seeks to hammer out a lasting peace deal".
What might happen next?
Control over the plant is "likely to remain a legal and logistical challenge", said The Associated Press. And, of course, control over the land Zaporizhzhia stands on is a "highly divisive issue for both warring sides".
It's "unclear" what Trump could "offer to Russia to get it to hand over the plant", said the NYT. Moscow is likely to demand something meaningful in return, such as "the lifting of Western sanctions that have hurt its economy".
If Ukraine does regain control of Zaporizhzhia, the "more likely" alternative to US ownership is a "joint venture" – an investment fund for the ageing plant, which "both parties could contribute to and benefit from", said The Telegraph. This is essentially the same concept that "formed the basis" of the minerals deal.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Quiz of The Week: 15 - 21 March
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why is Trump sending detainees to El Salvador?
Podcast Plus should councils reverse their bans on playing in streets? And can a Peruvian farmer defeat an energy giant?
By The Week UK Published
-
Properties of the week: little gems
The Week Recommends Featuring homes in Kent, Cornwall and Fife
By The Week UK Published
-
The El Salvador mega-prison at the centre of Trump's deportation scheme
The Explainer Invoking a 1798 law, the US president has sent hundreds of alleged gang members to high-security prison called 'black hole of human rights'
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Romania's election chaos risks international fallout
IN THE SPOTLIGHT By barring far-right candidate Calin Georgescu from the country's upcoming electoral re-do, Romania places itself in the center of a broader struggle over European ultra-nationalism
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Ukrainian election: who could replace Zelenskyy?
The Explainer Donald Trump's 'dictator' jibe raises pressure on Ukraine to the polls while the country is under martial law
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Why is Netanyahu pushing into the West Bank now?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Israeli tanks have entered some Palestinian cities for the first time in decades. What's behind this latest assault on the occupied territory, and where could it lead if left unchecked?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Germany's conservatives win power amid far-right gains
Speed Read The party led by Friedrich Merz won the country's national election; the primary voter issues were the economy and immigration
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine goes all out to woo young people into the army
Under The Radar New recruitment drive offers perks as morale and numbers fall
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine's mineral riches and Trump's shakedown diplomacy
The Explainer President's demand for half of Kyiv's resources in return for past military aid amounts to 'mafia blackmail tactics' and 'colonialism'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Munich Security Conference: will spectre of appeasement haunt old world order?
Today's Big Question Trump's talks with Putin threaten the international rules-based order, say critics
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published