The legacy of Black Lives Matter

Five years on from the death of George Floyd, the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement has been mixed

Photo composite of Black Lives Matter protest signs
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Five years on from the killing of George Floyd by a US police officer, a new BBC documentary examines how and if the world has really changed since that seismic event.

While "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" recounts the shocking killing caught on camera, its bigger aim is to assess the impact of the subsequent Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on racial inequality, both in the US and in the UK and beyond.

