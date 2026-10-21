What does Alberta’s referendum rejection mean for Canada?

Voters largely turned down an effort to make Alberta independent

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A sign supporting a united Canada in Edmonton, Alberta.
The vote ‘marks a major win for Prime Minister Mark Carney’
(Image credit: John Diep / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Canada’s largest prairie province will remain part of the country, as voters in Alberta overwhelmingly denied an independence referendum that would have started the province on a path to separation. The ripple effect of the defeated referendum now appears set to echo across Canada.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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