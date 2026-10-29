Why the Bayeux Tapestry is one in the eye for commoners

Tech billionaires and art critics can take their time enjoying the 11th-century relic in London. But the public must hurry along

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King Charles and Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron and King Charles visit the Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum in September before it went on show to the public
(Image credit: Adrian Dennis / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

“Why is everybody so mad?” said The Wall Street Journal, about the Bayeux Tapestry’s return to Britain and the “class war” that has broken out around it.

Britons who want to see the historic embroidered cloth dating from the 11th century “say they’re being treated like Taylor Swift fans on Ticketmaster”, while “American tech billionaires, luxury hotel guests and museum sponsors get to skip the line”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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