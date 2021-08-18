Cat leads rescuers to owner who fell into a ravine

Thanks to the "quite persistent" meowing of her cat, an 83-year-old woman in Cornwall, England, was rescued over the weekend from the bottom of a ravine.

On Saturday, the woman's neighbors began to worry when they couldn't find her at home or in the immediate area, and they called the police for help. The woman owns a black cat named Piran, and one of the neighbors who joined the search effort told BBC News she heard Piran's loud meows coming from the top of a ravine. Piran was "quite persistent," the neighbor said, and when first responders got to her, they were able to see the cat's owner had fallen 70 feet into the ravine.

The woman was carried up on a stretcher and taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition. The neighbor told BBC News "it's a massive 'well done' to all the emergency services who worked together and to Piran," but Bodmin Police are giving all credit to the cat, saying she is the one who "saved the day."