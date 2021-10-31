Biden says nuclear talks to resume with Iran

President Biden said Saturday that nuclear talks would resume between world leaders and Iran, The Associated Press reports. He and the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain warned after meeting to discuss strategy that Tehran was accelerating "provocative nuclear steps."

The U.S. and its key European allies are working to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, although no date has been set for talks. Iran halted compliance after former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. and reimposed sanctions.

In a joint statement following their meeting while they are in Rome for the Group of 20 summit, Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they "expressed our determination to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon."