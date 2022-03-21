How Beijing's propaganda is hurting my relationship with my Chinese grandparents

"Strategic" and "exemplary" are hardly ever used to describe Russian President Vladmir Putin — unless we're talking about the Chinese internet. While Putin is met with condemnation from the West, he's winning wild cheers in China.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, China has broken away from other world powers and taken a comparatively pro-Putin stance on the war. Western nations such as the United States and Canada as well as private companies from McDonald's to Volkswagen have been quick to sever many financial ties to Russia that could aid its war effort.

That's how China has become Russia's economic lifeline. The Chinese government has shown a general unwillingness to remove Chinese corporations from Russian soil, and Guo Shuqing, chair of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, has said Beijing won't help sanction Russia. China's state-controlled media has also been quick to embrace Russian propaganda, instilling a broad sense of pro-Putin sentiment among the Chinese people — and my Chinese family is no exception.

Growing up in a multicultural household, it was easy to spot the ideological difference between my American parents and Chinese grandparents. My parents left China and my grandparents in the 2000s to emigrate to American. In the years since, like most other Americans, they've adopted a Western belief system, which now includes recognizing the harms of Russian aggression. But my relatives who remain in China have undergone no such shift, including in their stance on this war.

A few weeks ago, my mother had a phone call with my grandma, who lives in a small rural town in eastern China. In just minutes, the call escalated from typical catching up to full-blown rebukes of each other's countries. I could hear my grandma throwing around hard-hitting phrases, like "brainwashed by America" and "Joe Biden's fault." "Don't believe everything you read," my mom shot back. Neither my mother nor grandmother are irritable people, but I could see my mother's anger and hear the strain in my grandma's voice through the phone.