Is the US creating a mini NATO in Asia?

There are two questions on the agenda as President Joe Biden hosts a trilateral summit at Camp David this weekend with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk Yeol, respectively. Can Biden draw the two countries, which have a long history of enmity and warfare, into a fruitful alliance? And will that alliance become a "mini NATO" located in Asia?

The U.S. has been allied with both countries individually, The New York Times reported, but there are "historic animosities" stemming from Japan's "brutal" decades-long occupation of the Korean peninsula ending in 1945. But Yoon has made "moves toward rapprochement" that have led to hopes for a "closer, more enduring alignment." That new alignment would include a "commitment to consult" on security threats.

Such a commitment has drawn the ire of Chinese officials and foreign policy experts who see the arrangement as a mini NATO alliance intended to cement American dominance in Asia, China's Global Times reported. Voice of America added that North Korean officials have also accused Biden of "cooking up the Asian version of NATO" with this week's summit. U.S. officials, though, say the alliance between the three summit countries will "fall short" of a formal military alliance.

What the commentators are saying

Yes, the trilateral summit is aimed at "bolstering security partnerships amid increasing tensions in the Asia-Pacific," Chad de Guzman wrote at Time. But the region is "too diverse politically and economically" for a NATO-style alliance, one expert told de Guzman. Some Asian countries, like Cambodia and Myanmar, are in China's camp. Others, like India, are carefully avoiding taking sides for or against either the U.S. or China. But the most critical factor weighing against an Asian NATO is the region's "economic reliance on China." Besides, as another expert stated, the war in Ukraine shows "you don't need to be a member of NATO to get NATO-like support."