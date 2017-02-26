10 things you need to know today: February 26, 2017

Tom Perez chosen as new DNC chair

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday chose former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as the new DNC chair. Seven candidates were in contention for the position, but Perez, the preferred candidate of many former members of the Obama administration and the Hillary Clinton campaign, was one of two favorites along with Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), who was backed by the progressive wing of the party, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). The chair vote was taken in two ballots — Perez was one vote shy of triumph on the first round — amid some controversy over a last-minute decision to use paper ballots instead of an electronic voting method, a change Ellison supporters viewed with suspicion. The final vote was 235 for Perez and 200 for Ellison. At the same meeting, the DNC rejected a resolution that would have revived a ban on corporate lobbyist donations. President Trump tweeted Sunday morning that the race was "rigged" by Clinton.