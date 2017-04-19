10 things you need to know today: April 19, 2017

Hernandez gets 25 years for 1979 murder of Etan Patz

Pedro Hernandez, a former store clerk, was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison on Tuesday for the 1979 murder of first-grader Etan Patz. The child disappeared after leaving his family's New York City apartment to go to school, on the first day his parents let him walk alone to the bus stop. The search for Etan Patz became one of the nation's most widely followed missing persons cases, and it raised consciousness about missing children. Hernandez, who was a teenager at the time of the killing, confessed to choking the boy, but his lawyers said he was mentally ill and his confession was false. Stan Patz, Etan's father, told Hernandez the world final knows "what dark secret you had locked in your heart ... I will never forgive you. The god you pray to will never forgive you. You are the monster in your nightmares."