President Trump said Monday that he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un under the right conditions, making unexpected conciliatory remarks about the isolated communist nation's erratic Kim despite rising tensions over his nation's missile and nuclear weapons programs. "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump said in an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News. The White House later noted that conditions would not allow such a meeting now. South Korea, which announced that a U.S. anti-missile system was now operational and capable of blocking North Korean missiles, said "the door for dialogue is open" if North Korea goes in the "right direction" toward denuclearization. North Korea's official news agency published a commentary Tuesday saying the U.S. is "seriously mistaken" if it thinks Pyongyang will compromise due to the "fist of pressure."
10 things you need to know today: May 2, 2017
1.
Trump says he would meet with Kim Jong Un under right conditions
2.
Fox News co-president Bill Shine leaving in management shakeup
Fox News co-president Bill Shine stepped down on Monday as a high-level shakeup continued at the ratings-leading cable news channel. "Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today," wrote Rupert Murdoch in a letter to employees. "I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody ... We will all miss him." Murdoch added that Suzanne Scott is now the president of programming and Jay Wallace president of news. Shine served as a longtime lieutenant of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who was forced out last summer after facing sexual harassment allegations. Shine's departure came just weeks after more sexual harassment claims resulted in the departure of the channel's biggest money maker, host Bill O'Reilly. The departure of Shine, a well-liked veteran journalist, was seen as a sign that the company is feeling internal pressure to change its corporate culture.
3.
Crowds mark May Day with protests against Trump immigration policies
Tens of thousands of people participated in May Day marches in cities across the country on Monday, combining protests against President Trump's immigration policies with traditional pro-labor rallies. Huge crowds made their way through downtown Los Angeles, carrying signs with messages like "No human is illegal!" More than 4,000 filled the streets of Grand Rapids, Michigan. A crowd outside the White House chanted, "Donald Trump has got to go!" Most of the demonstrations were peaceful, although in Portland, Oregon, police made several arrests and cut short a demonstration after some of the participants threw smoke bombs at officers. In some cities, immigrant and labor advocates organized strikes and boycotts to demonstrate the importance of immigrants to their communities. "It is sad to see that now being an immigrant is equivalent to almost being a criminal," said Mary Quezada, 58, who participated in the march in Washington, D.C.
4.
White House pushes for vote on health bill despite GOP division
White House aides said Monday that they expected House Republicans to move quickly this week toward a vote on repealing and replacing ObamaCare, now that they have reached a deal with Democrats on averting a government shutdown. Republicans, however, remain sharply divided on the health-care overhaul. GOP leaders have won over conservatives by offering an amendment that would let states opt out of ObamaCare protections, such as provisions forcing insurers to charge the same rates to sick and healthy people, and provide guaranteed coverage for pre-existing conditions. Moderates object to these changes, saying they could hurt low-income people. Trump said Monday that the legislation would keep everyone protected. "I want it to be good for sick people. It's not in its final form right now," he told Bloomberg News. "It will be every bit as good on pre-existing conditions as ObamaCare."
5.
Controversial Philippines leader says he might be too busy for Trump meeting
Rodrigo Duterte, the controversial president of the Philippines, said Monday that he might have to turn down President Trump's invitation to the White House because he is "tied up" with a busy travel schedule already. "I cannot make any definite promise," Duterte said. "I'm supposed to go to Russia; I'm also supposed to go to Israel." Trump's decision to invite the authoritarian leader, who Trump hopes will help limit China's South China Sea expansion efforts, surprised members of his own administration. Duterte has faced harsh international criticism from human rights advocates due to allegations that he has ordered extrajudicial killings of drug suspects.
6.
Student stabbing kills 1, wounds 3 at Texas university
A student armed with a large hunting knife fatally stabbed one person and wounded three others at the University of Texas on Monday, according to police. Investigators did not immediately say what they believed motivated the attack. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, surrendered to police, authorities said. "The guy was standing next to me," student Rachel Prichett said. "He grabbed him by the shoulder and shoved the knife in it. I just started running as fast as I could." University police Chief David Carter said the attacker was armed with a "Bowie-style" hunting knife, and "calmly walked around the plaza."
7.
Hamas drops call for Israel's destruction
The militant Palestinian group Hamas on Monday released a new document of principles dropping its call for Israel's destruction. The document also said Hamas would cut its ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, opening the door to closer ties with Egypt. The move to present a more moderate image came as Hamas' rivalry with the Palestinian Authority heats up. Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to meet with President Trump in Washington in two days. Israel said Hamas was trying to "fool the world."
8.
State Department issues travel alert for Europe
The State Department issued a travel alert for Europe on Monday, warning American citizens of an ongoing risk of terrorist attacks. A similar alert covering Europe expired in February, but the State Department said it was necessary to renew the warning due to recent incidents in France, Russia, Sweden, and the U.K. There was no specific threat, but targets could include government facilities, malls, hotels, restaurants, places of worship, airports, and other public locations. "While local governments continue counterterrorism operations, the Department nevertheless remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks," the alert said. "U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning."
9.
Texas police chief changes official version of shooting that killed black teen
A Texas police chief said Monday that he "misspoke" when he said that a car was reversing in an "aggressive manner" toward officers when one of them opened fire, killing an unarmed black teen, Jordan Edwards, in a Dallas suburb on Saturday. Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said body cam footage suggested the shooting was not necessary, because the video indicated that the vehicle was heading away from officers when the shots were fired, hitting Edwards, 15, in the head. "After reviewing the video, I don't believe that (the shooting) met our core values," Haber said. Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Jordan's family, said the shooting occurred as the teen and four companions, including his 16-year-old brother, were leaving a house party because a noise or underage drinking complaint was made to police.
10.
Maduro calls for new constitution to end Venezuela's crisis
Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday announced that he was calling for a citizens assembly and a new constitution in a bid to end the oil-producing South American nation's political and economic crisis. Maduro said the move was necessary to prevent his rivals from staging a coup. Julio Borges, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, said Maduro's plan for a constitutional assembly was a "giant fraud" and a "trap" intended to help Maduro stay in power and delay regional elections the president's socialist party would lose. Maduro's announcement came after hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets demanding his ouster. Anti-government demonstrations have been intensifying for a month.