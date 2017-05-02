10 things you need to know today: May 2, 2017

Trump says he would meet with Kim Jong Un under right conditions

President Trump said Monday that he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un under the right conditions, making unexpected conciliatory remarks about the isolated communist nation's erratic Kim despite rising tensions over his nation's missile and nuclear weapons programs. "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump said in an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News. The White House later noted that conditions would not allow such a meeting now. South Korea, which announced that a U.S. anti-missile system was now operational and capable of blocking North Korean missiles, said "the door for dialogue is open" if North Korea goes in the "right direction" toward denuclearization. North Korea's official news agency published a commentary Tuesday saying the U.S. is "seriously mistaken" if it thinks Pyongyang will compromise due to the "fist of pressure."