10 things you need to know today: October 10, 2017

Wildfires sweep across Northern California, killing at least 10

More than a dozen wildfires fanned by high winds killed at least 10 people as they swept through Northern California's wine country Monday, destroying more than 1,500 buildings. California firefighting officials said about 20,000 people had to flee their homes, some of them literally running for their lives as smoke filled their neighborhoods. Combined, four blazes in Napa and Sonoma counties alone burned 34,000 acres. "It was an inferno like you've never seen before," said Marian Williams, who escaped in a caravan with neighbors as one of the fires reached vineyards around the small Sonoma County town of Kenwood. "It's moving fast," Gov. Jerry Brown said. "The heat, the lack of humidity, and the winds are all driving a very dangerous situation and making it worse."