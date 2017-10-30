10 things you need to know today: October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey apologizes to actor who accused him of sexual misconduct

Actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that when he was 14 years old, Kevin Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance toward him in Spacey's home. Spacey responded with a public apology and came out as gay. Rapp said the incident occurred at a party in 1986, when both actors were in Broadway plays. Rapp said after everyone else left, Spacey picked him up, put him on the bed, and climbed on top of him. Rapp said he squirmed away and left. Spacey said via Twitter that he was "beyond horrified" to hear the story. He said he did not remember the incident, "but if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."