This week's question: The Oscars Best Picture debacle — in which La La Land was wrongly announced as the winner, instead of Moonlight — may have happened because the person responsible for handing out the winning envelopes was busy tweeting. Can you think of how a classic movie could be renamed to reflect this embarrassing mix-up?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com . Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Oscars error" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Mar. 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the Mar. 17 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, Mar. 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. Entries submitted as comments on this web page cannot be considered. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.