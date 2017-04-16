ADVERTISEMENT

1. Baggu Bag ($9)

Baggu makes more-elaborate totes, but its classic reusable grocery bag is "nowhere near plain or boring." The sack holds up to 50 lbs. and "comes in so many fun colors and prints you won't be able to pick just one." Buy it at Amazon.

2. ChicoBag Vita ($8)

An upsized shoulder-friendly version of the original ChicoBag, the Vita "weighs practically nothing" but can carry up to 40 lbs. Made of a washable fabric, it folds into an integrated pouch that will fit in a large pocket. Buy it at Amazon.

From $8, chicobag.com

Source: RealSimple.com

3. Oxo Good Grips Salad Spinner ($30)

Easy to use, store, and clean, the sturdy Oxo bests all other spinners for all-round performance. Even parsley dries without bruising in its coddling basket, and the spinner's pump easily outlasts a string pull. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Kuhn Rikon Vegetable Peeler ($13)

Though "wildly inexpensive," this Swiss-made implement is "by far the preferred peeler in professional kitchens." The handle could be sturdier and the blade more rust resistant, but the edge cuts like a dream and never dulls. Buy it at Amazon.

5. Norpro Herb Keeper ($13)

"Looking to extend the longevity of fresh, fragrant herbs?" The best herb keeper around has a deep base and easy-to-see water-level markings. Sturdy and spacious, it's also slim enough to fit on a refrigerator door. Buy it at Amazon.

Editor's note: Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.