Woman sues Disney over 'injurious wedgie'
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A woman is suing Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, claiming she suffered an "injurious wedgie" following a "painful" ride at the theme park's Typhoon Lagoon. Emma and Edward McGuinness are seeking $50,000 in damages after Emma suffered the alleged injuries during the couple's visit to the popular water park in 2019, said Fox News. "Because of a woman's anatomy, the risk of a painful 'wedgie' is more common and more serious than it is for a man," reads the lawsuit.
Sewer museum supports rats
A new exhibition at the Brussels Sewer Museum is hoping to rehabilitate the reputation of rats. "We thought we'd choose an animal that is not really liked, take an interest in it and make all its different aspects better known," said museum curator Aude Hendrick. Experts are unable to estimate the rat population size in the Belgian capital, said The Brussels Times.
Skydiver record plan
Efforts are underway to have a 104-year-old jumper recognised as the oldest person to go tandem skydiving. Skydive Chicago said Dorothy Hoffner, 104, took a tandem jump on Sunday in Ottawa, unofficially breaking the record set by 103-year-old Swedish skydiver Ruth Larsson in 2022. Hoffner is no stranger to the pastime: she previously went skydiving to celebrate turning 100 years old, UPI reported.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
UN Security Council approves Haiti security mission led by Kenya
Speed Read Kenya has pledged 1,000 security personnel to help stabilize Haiti, but lots of questions remain
By Peter Weber Published
-
'Best country to be black'
Today's Newspapers A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Ten Things You Need to Know Today: 3 October 2023
The Week’s daily digest of the news agenda, published at 8am
By The Week Staff Published
-
Emotional support alligator turned away from baseball stadium
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Europe's oldest shoes found in Spanish caves
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Artworks stolen by Nazis returned to heirs of cabaret performer
It wasn't all bad Good news stories from the past seven days
By The Week Staff Published
-
Squirrel kebabs on London menu
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Drug could allow you to 'grow new teeth'
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Woman reunited with egg she signed in 1951
It Wasn't All Bad Good news stories from the past seven days
By The Week Staff Published
-
10 things you need to know today: September 16, 2023
Daily Briefing Ripple effects seen throughout auto industry as UAW strikes, Lee expected to bring flooding and storm winds to New England, and more
By Justin Klawans Published
-
American rescued after 12 days in Turkish cave
It wasn't all bad Good news stories from the past seven days
By The Week Staff Published