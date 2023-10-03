Woman sues Disney over 'injurious wedgie'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A woman is suing Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, claiming she suffered an "injurious wedgie" following a "painful" ride at the theme park's Typhoon Lagoon. Emma and Edward McGuinness are seeking $50,000 in damages after Emma suffered the alleged injuries during the couple's visit to the popular water park in 2019, said Fox News . "Because of a woman's anatomy, the risk of a painful 'wedgie' is more common and more serious than it is for a man," reads the lawsuit.

Sewer museum supports rats

A new exhibition at the Brussels Sewer Museum is hoping to rehabilitate the reputation of rats. "We thought we'd choose an animal that is not really liked, take an interest in it and make all its different aspects better known," said museum curator Aude Hendrick. Experts are unable to estimate the rat population size in the Belgian capital, said The Brussels Times .

Skydiver record plan

Efforts are underway to have a 104-year-old jumper recognised as the oldest person to go tandem skydiving. Skydive Chicago said Dorothy Hoffner, 104, took a tandem jump on Sunday in Ottawa, unofficially breaking the record set by 103-year-old Swedish skydiver Ruth Larsson in 2022. Hoffner is no stranger to the pastime: she previously went skydiving to celebrate turning 100 years old, UPI reported.