Woman sues Disney over 'injurious wedgie'

And other stories from the stranger side of life

Entrance to Walt Disney Florida
(Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

A woman is suing Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, claiming she suffered an "injurious wedgie" following a "painful" ride at the theme park's Typhoon Lagoon. Emma and Edward McGuinness are seeking $50,000 in damages after Emma suffered the alleged injuries during the couple's visit to the popular water park in 2019, said Fox News. "Because of a woman's anatomy, the risk of a painful 'wedgie' is more common and more serious than it is for a man," reads the lawsuit.

Sewer museum supports rats

A new exhibition at the Brussels Sewer Museum is hoping to rehabilitate the reputation of rats. "We thought we'd choose an animal that is not really liked, take an interest in it and make all its different aspects better known," said museum curator Aude Hendrick. Experts are unable to estimate the rat population size in the Belgian capital, said The Brussels Times.

Skydiver record plan

Efforts are underway to have a 104-year-old jumper recognised as the oldest person to go tandem skydiving. Skydive Chicago said Dorothy Hoffner, 104, took a tandem jump on Sunday in Ottawa, unofficially breaking the record set by 103-year-old Swedish skydiver Ruth Larsson in 2022. Hoffner is no stranger to the pastime: she previously went skydiving to celebrate turning 100 years old, UPI reported.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
World News Uk Neews

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸