Europe's oldest shoes found in Spanish caves

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Experts have found what they believe are the oldest shoes ever found in Europe, The Telegraph reported. The pair of "intricately-woven sandals made of grass", that date back more than 6,000 years, are among dozens of items that were discovered in a cave system in southern Spain, as scientists hunted for bat droppings. The shoes were preserved by the "very low humidity levels inside the cave", the paper added.

Demon 'attacked Osbourne'

Sharon Osbourne was rushed into hospital after she was attacked by a "demon", the Daily Star reported. Jack Osbourne claimed that what happened to his showbiz mum while they were filming a paranormal TV show "defied medical science" and he believes she may have been attacked by an "evil entity from Hell". He said: "I believe it was some kind of spiritual attack. I was really scared, like, 'Really? My mum's about to f*****g die while we're doing a ghost hunt?'"

Watts's books auctioned



Original copies of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" and Agatha Christie's "The Thirteen Problems", which once belonged to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, have set two world auction records. The late rock legend's extensive collection of first edition books went under the hammer at Christie’s as part of a specialised sale. During his career Watts "curated a superb collection of works", said The Independent, inspired by "his passion for jazz and literature".