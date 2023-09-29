Europe's oldest shoes found in Spanish caves

And other stories from the stranger side of life

Entrance to a cave
(Image credit: SaskiaAcht/Shutterstock)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Experts have found what they believe are the oldest shoes ever found in Europe, The Telegraph reported. The pair of "intricately-woven sandals made of grass", that date back more than 6,000 years, are among dozens of items that were discovered in a cave system in southern Spain, as scientists hunted for bat droppings. The shoes were preserved by the "very low humidity levels inside the cave", the paper added.

Demon 'attacked Osbourne'

Sharon Osbourne was rushed into hospital after she was attacked by a "demon", the Daily Star reported. Jack Osbourne claimed that what happened to his showbiz mum while they were filming a paranormal TV show "defied medical science" and he believes she may have been attacked by an "evil entity from Hell". He said: "I believe it was some kind of spiritual attack. I was really scared, like, 'Really? My mum's about to f*****g die while we're doing a ghost hunt?'"

Watts's books auctioned


Original copies of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" and Agatha Christie's "The Thirteen Problems", which once belonged to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, have set two world auction records. The late rock legend's extensive collection of first edition books went under the hammer at Christie’s as part of a specialised sale. During his career Watts "curated a superb collection of works", said The Independent, inspired by "his passion for jazz and literature".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Tall Tales Uk News World News

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸