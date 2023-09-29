Europe's oldest shoes found in Spanish caves
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Experts have found what they believe are the oldest shoes ever found in Europe, The Telegraph reported. The pair of "intricately-woven sandals made of grass", that date back more than 6,000 years, are among dozens of items that were discovered in a cave system in southern Spain, as scientists hunted for bat droppings. The shoes were preserved by the "very low humidity levels inside the cave", the paper added.
Demon 'attacked Osbourne'
Sharon Osbourne was rushed into hospital after she was attacked by a "demon", the Daily Star reported. Jack Osbourne claimed that what happened to his showbiz mum while they were filming a paranormal TV show "defied medical science" and he believes she may have been attacked by an "evil entity from Hell". He said: "I believe it was some kind of spiritual attack. I was really scared, like, 'Really? My mum's about to f*****g die while we're doing a ghost hunt?'"
Watts's books auctioned
Original copies of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" and Agatha Christie's "The Thirteen Problems", which once belonged to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, have set two world auction records. The late rock legend's extensive collection of first edition books went under the hammer at Christie’s as part of a specialised sale. During his career Watts "curated a superb collection of works", said The Independent, inspired by "his passion for jazz and literature".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Ten Things You Need to Know Today: 29 September 2023
The Week’s daily digest of the news agenda, published at 8am
By The Week Staff Published
-
Crossword: September 29, 2023
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: September 29, 2023
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Artworks stolen by Nazis returned to heirs of cabaret performer
It wasn't all bad Good news stories from the past seven days
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Moronic'
Today's Newspapers A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Squirrel kebabs on London menu
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Drug could allow you to 'grow new teeth'
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Woman reunited with egg she signed in 1951
It Wasn't All Bad Good news stories from the past seven days
By The Week Staff Published
-
10 things you need to know today: September 16, 2023
Daily Briefing Ripple effects seen throughout auto industry as UAW strikes, Lee expected to bring flooding and storm winds to New England, and more
By Justin Klawans Published
-
American rescued after 12 days in Turkish cave
It wasn't all bad Good news stories from the past seven days
By The Week Staff Published
-
What Mexico’s first female president might mean for the ‘femicide nation’
feature The Latin American country is grappling with misogynist crime amid a backdrop of progress for women in politics
By Rebekah Evans Published