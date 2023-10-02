Emotional support alligator turned away from baseball stadium
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A US man was unable to attend a baseball match when stadium security turned away his emotional support alligator. Joie Henney used the "unusually gentle" reptile became his emotional support animal while he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments, UPI reported. But he was unable to take the creature into the match between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates. "They've got their rules and we've got to go by their rules," he said.
Dogs won't play with 'human dog'
A man who spent £12,000 to become a "human border collie" has complained that real dogs won't play with him, LadBible reported. "They seemed a little surprised and unfortunately, they did not treat me as an equal," he said. Instead, he plans to try and befriend someone else who regards themselves as something other than a human. "I think it would be great if something like this existed," he added. "I would like to meet them."
Pumpkins to be bigger this Halloween
Halloween pumpkins will be "bigger than normal" this year because of the wet summer, said Sky News. The rainy conditions in July and August were "perfect" for growing pumpkins, according to Steve Whitworth from Oakley Farms. "We had a pretty good growing season for pumpkins this summer with a really hot June, which really helped the plants along," he said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Ten Things You Need to Know Today: 2 October 2023
The Week’s daily digest of the news agenda, published at 8am
By The Week Staff Published
-
Crossword: October 2, 2023
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: October 2, 2023
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Give £2bn to Ukraine'
Today's Newspapers A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Europe's oldest shoes found in Spanish caves
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Artworks stolen by Nazis returned to heirs of cabaret performer
It wasn't all bad Good news stories from the past seven days
By The Week Staff Published
-
Squirrel kebabs on London menu
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Drug could allow you to 'grow new teeth'
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Woman reunited with egg she signed in 1951
It Wasn't All Bad Good news stories from the past seven days
By The Week Staff Published
-
10 things you need to know today: September 16, 2023
Daily Briefing Ripple effects seen throughout auto industry as UAW strikes, Lee expected to bring flooding and storm winds to New England, and more
By Justin Klawans Published
-
American rescued after 12 days in Turkish cave
It wasn't all bad Good news stories from the past seven days
By The Week Staff Published