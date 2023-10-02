Emotional support alligator turned away from baseball stadium

And other stories from the stranger side of life

An alligator
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

A US man was unable to attend a baseball match when stadium security turned away his emotional support alligator. Joie Henney used the "unusually gentle" reptile became his emotional support animal while he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments, UPI reported. But he was unable to take the creature into the match between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates. "They've got their rules and we've got to go by their rules," he said.

Dogs won't play with 'human dog'

A man who spent £12,000 to become a "human border collie" has complained that real dogs won't play with him, LadBible reported. "They seemed a little surprised and unfortunately, they did not treat me as an equal," he said. Instead, he plans to try and befriend someone else who regards themselves as something other than a human. "I think it would be great if something like this existed," he added. "I would like to meet them."

Pumpkins to be bigger this Halloween

Halloween pumpkins will be "bigger than normal" this year because of the wet summer, said Sky News. The rainy conditions in July and August were "perfect" for growing pumpkins, according to Steve Whitworth from Oakley Farms. "We had a pretty good growing season for pumpkins this summer with a really hot June, which really helped the plants along," he said.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
