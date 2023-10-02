Emotional support alligator turned away from baseball stadium

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A US man was unable to attend a baseball match when stadium security turned away his emotional support alligator. Joie Henney used the "unusually gentle" reptile became his emotional support animal while he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments, UPI reported. But he was unable to take the creature into the match between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates. "They've got their rules and we've got to go by their rules," he said.

Dogs won't play with 'human dog'

A man who spent £12,000 to become a "human border collie" has complained that real dogs won't play with him, LadBible reported. "They seemed a little surprised and unfortunately, they did not treat me as an equal," he said. Instead, he plans to try and befriend someone else who regards themselves as something other than a human. "I think it would be great if something like this existed," he added. "I would like to meet them."

Pumpkins to be bigger this Halloween

Halloween pumpkins will be "bigger than normal" this year because of the wet summer, said Sky News . The rainy conditions in July and August were "perfect" for growing pumpkins, according to Steve Whitworth from Oakley Farms. "We had a pretty good growing season for pumpkins this summer with a really hot June, which really helped the plants along," he said.