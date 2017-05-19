ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump embarked on his first foreign trip Friday, with an ambitious plan to make five stops in four countries over eight days. In the process, he's going to come face-to-face with some of his frequent Twitter targets.

Awwwkward.

Trump will sit down with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, a country he's told to "fight their own wars" and "pay up"; give a speech about his "hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam," after tweeting about "Islamic radicals" since 2011; talk with the president of Palestine, which he claimed in 2011 was "run by the terrorist group Hamas"; and meet with the leaders of NATO, an alliance he's repeatedly called "obsolete."

Without the distance of the internet — and the Atlantic Ocean — between him and his Twitter insultees, here are some tweets Trump might just wish he hadn't hit send on.

First stop: Trump will spend Saturday in Saudi Arabia, where he'll have coffee with King Salman, go to a royal banquet, and attend an official dinner with the Saudi royal family with first lady Melania Trump on his arm. Hopefully Melania won't add to our list of "enemies" — we have "enuf."

1.

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

2.

Tell Saudi Arabia and others that we want (demand!) free oil for the next ten years or we will not protect their private Boeing 747s.Pay up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2014

3.

Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won't, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$ trillion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

4.

If Saudi Arabia, which has been making one billion dollars a day from oil, wants our help and protection, they must pay dearly! NO FREEBIES. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2015

5.

Have you been watching how Saudi Arabia has been taunting our VERY dumb political leaders to protect them from ISIS. Why aren't they paying? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

6.

The Saudis are taking credit for a meager 2% drop on crude http://t.co/RFZ6ovXS They always play this game (cont) http://t.co/IpLxV7K0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2012

7.

No surprise Saudis turned down spot on UN Security Council. They don’t want responsibility. Just have us do their heavy lifting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2013

8.

If the Saudis are so concerned about Syria then they should go in themselves. Stop telling us to do their dirty work. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2013

Trump has a jam-packed Sunday, which will begin with meetings with Gulf state leaders. After that, ABC News reports he'll eat lunch with the leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries, give a speech about his "hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam," and participate in the opening of a center focused on fighting radicalism. Trump will wrap up his day by holding a Twitter forum with the youth of Saudi Arabia. What could go wrong?

9.

It's Wednesday, how many more of our embassies will be stormed by Islamists? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2012

10.

These Islamists chop Americans’ heads off and want to destroy us. We should be applauding the CIA, not persecuting them. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2014

11.

Many of the Syrian rebels are radical jihadi Islamists who are murdering Christians. Why would we ever fight with them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2013

12.

What would you do if a large group of Muslims had a very public meeting drawing horrible and mocking cartoons of Jesus? Oh really, be cool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2015

Trump will spend most of his day Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and will thus have a chance to live up to his tweeted promise to single-handedly save Israel. He will also give a speech at the Israel Museum, his second choice in location after he found out he couldn't land his helicopter at the original location, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

13.

Nobody but Donald Trump will save Israel. You are wasting your time with these politicians and political clowns. Best! #SheldonAdelson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2015

On Tuesday, Trump will meet with Palestinian President President Mahmoud Abbas. He will then visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall, a recent topic of contention after an American diplomat angered Israel by describing the holy site as being located in the West Bank, which is partly controlled by the Palestinian government.

14.

If the Palestinians want statehood then why are they run by the terrorist group Hamas? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2011

Trump will have a chance Wednesday to lay out his full response in person to Pope Francis' criticism of his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, which the pope suggested "is not Christian." Perhaps America's president can also mention his complaints about the pope "standing at the checkout counter." Aside from meeting with the pope at the Vatican and touring St. Peter's Cathedral, Trump will meet the president of Italy.

15.

I don’t like seeing the Pope standing at the checkout counter (front desk) of a hotel in order to pay his bill. It’s not Pope-like! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2013

16.

Response to the Pope:https://t.co/iWDjTIQyhE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2016

That "response," by the way, begins like this:

In response to the Pope: If and when the Vatican is attacked by ISIS, which as everyone knows is ISIS’s ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the Pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been President because this would not have happened. [Trump]

It does not get more diplomatic from there.

Trump will spend most of his day Thursday with an "obsolete" group: NATO. He will meet with King Philippe of Belgium and Prime Minister Charles Michel of Belgium, the host country of the NATO alliance. He will also pay a visit to the European Union headquarters and sit down for a working lunch with Emmanuel Macron, France's new president.

Hopefully none of this comes up.

17.

See, when I said NATO was obsolete because of no terrorism protection, they made the change without giving me credit.https://t.co/sRCF1H3rjg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2016

18.

Looks like I was right about NATO. I had no doubt. https://t.co/x6Ne3sjAWz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2016

19.

My statement on NATO being obsolete and disproportionately too expensive (and unfair) for the U.S. are now, finally, receiving plaudits! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2016

Trump will go the G7 Summit in Sicily on Friday. He will also spend more time with the leaders of Italy when he attends a dinner hosted by Italy's president. He will thus likely have to "think about Italy."

20.

"@Mattia_Crovini: @realDonaldTrump what do you think about italy? I don't think about Italy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2013

Trump's final moments abroad will be spent "recapping highlights and accomplishments of the trip" to "American and Allied servicemen and their families," ABC News reports. A very "humble" activity indeed.

21.

The new Pope is a humble man, very much like me, which probably explains why I like him so much! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2013