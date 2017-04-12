The daily business briefing: April 12, 2017

O'Reilly leaves on vacation as advertisers abandon his Fox News show

Embattled Fox News host Bill O'Reilly told viewers Tuesday that he was taking a vacation. The announcement came as he faces a backlash over a report in The New York Times that he and his employer had paid $13 million in settlements to five women who accused him of sexual harassment and other abusive behavior. More than 50 advertisers have pulled their ads in the fallout, although O'Reilly's ratings are up. Early this week, Fox News' parent company said it was investigating a new complaint against O'Reilly, whose show, The O'Reilly Factor, is Fox's top-rated show. O'Reilly said he was just taking time off he had planned since last year. "I grab some vacation, because it's spring and Easter time," he said. "Last fall, I booked a trip that should be terrific." Fox News said he would return April 24.