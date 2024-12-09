Romania's election rerun

Shock result of presidential election has been annulled following allegations of Russian interference

Romanian elections
First-round winner Călin Georgescu benefited from a 'highly organised social media campaign', according to Romania's intelligence services
(Image credit: Andrei Pungovschi / Getty Images)
By
published

A Romanian court has annulled the first round of the country's presidential election after Russia allegedly ran a coordinated online campaign to promote the far-right outsider who won the first round.

The "momentous" move from Romania's constitutional court "effectively voids the national election", which will now have to be rerun, said The Guardian.



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

