Can Georgia protests halt pro-Russia drift?

Government U-turn on EU accession sparks widespread unrest that echoes Ukraine's revolution a decade ago

Photo composite of Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze and scenes of police and protestors
Georgia's population overwhelmingly backs moving towards EU membership, but PM Irakli Kobakhidze has halted accession talks
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images / AP)
By
published

Georgia is facing a fifth day of unrest after the government's decision to suspend the country's efforts to join the European Union sparked mass resignations and, for the first time, nationwide demonstrations.

Tensions have been "brewing for months" in the former Soviet republic, said CNN. Critics accuse the ruling Georgian Dream party of following "increasingly authoritarian, pro-Russia policies in a turn away from the West" that has tempered hopes for Georgia's long-promised path to EU membership.

Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat, The Week UK 

