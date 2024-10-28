Was Georgia's election stolen?

The incumbent Georgian Dream party seized a majority in the disputed poll, defying predictions

Photo composite illustration of Bidzina Ivanishvili, Salome Zourabishvili, Irakli Kobakhidze, the Tbilisi parliament building and pro-EU protesters
Previously a pro-Western party, Georgian Dream has become 'increasingly authoritarian' and imposed 'Russia-style laws', said the BBC
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Opposition parties are accusing Georgia's ruling populists of rigging the general election after they won an unprecedented fourth term in office.

The incumbent Georgian Dream party's 54% share of the vote on Saturday came as a surprise to the pro-Western opposition coalition, not least because exit polls showed a "dramatically different result" that put Georgian Dream at around 40%, said Euronews.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

