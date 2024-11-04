Moldova's pro-West president wins 2nd term

Maia Sandu beat Alexandr Stoianoglo, despite suspicions of Russia meddling in the election

Moldovan President Maia Sandu
'Today, dear Moldovans, you have given a lesson in democracy'
(Image credit: Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, won a second term Sunday. Sandu, a 52-year-old former World Bank adviser who is pushing her ex-Soviet satellite country to join the European Union, beat former prosecutor Alexandr Stoianoglo 55% to 45% in a second round of voting.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

