DOJ charges 2 Russians for funding US far-right media

Russia is running disinformation campaigns to influence US politics ahead of the 2024 election, officials say

Justice Department leaders discuss Russian election interference charges
'The American people are entitled to know when a foreign power engages in political activities or seeks to influence public discourse'
What happened

The Justice Department announced several steps to push back against Russian efforts to sway U.S. politics ahead of the 2024 election, including the indictment of two Russians accused of illegally funneling $9.7 million into a Tennessee media company. The founders of the unidentified company, widely reported to be Tenet Media, knew their funding came from "the Russians," as they called their patrons, the unsealed indictment said. High-profile far-right influencers hired by the company, including Tim Pool, Benny Johnson and Dave Rubin, said they were unwitting "victims" in the alleged scheme.

