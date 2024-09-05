DOJ charges 2 Russians for funding US far-right media
Russia is running disinformation campaigns to influence US politics ahead of the 2024 election, officials say
What happened
The Justice Department announced several steps to push back against Russian efforts to sway U.S. politics ahead of the 2024 election, including the indictment of two Russians accused of illegally funneling $9.7 million into a Tennessee media company. The founders of the unidentified company, widely reported to be Tenet Media, knew their funding came from "the Russians," as they called their patrons, the unsealed indictment said. High-profile far-right influencers hired by the company, including Tim Pool, Benny Johnson and Dave Rubin, said they were unwitting "victims" in the alleged scheme.
Who said what
The indicted Russians, Kostiantyn Kalashnikov and Elena Afanasyeva — both employees of state broadcaster RT — used fake identities and shell companies to pay the Tennessee company to "pump pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation across social media to U.S. audiences," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said. "The American people are entitled to know when a foreign power engages in political activities or seeks to influence public discourse," Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference.
"Disinformation experts have long struggled to measure the effectiveness of Russian influence campaigns," The New York Times said, but the indictment said the videos put out by the company, "most of which support the goals of the Russian government, have gained 16 million views on YouTube." Garland said the goals of those videos, and a broader Russian-run influence campaign called "Doppelganger," included "amplifying U.S. domestic divisions in order to weaken U.S. opposition to core Russian interests, particularly its ongoing war in Ukraine."
What next?
"The investigation is ongoing," Garland said. Legally speaking, as long as Pool, Rubin and the other influencers "claim to be duped by these awful Russians, they're in the clear," Marcy Wheeler said at Emptywheel. Kalashnikov and Afanasyeva, if caught and convicted, could face two decades in prison.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
'The journalistic mission to follow the facts and deliver the truth must persist'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - September 5, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - weird creatures, McConsequences, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Death of England: Closing Time review – 'bold, brash reflection on racism'
The Week Recommends The final part of this trilogy deftly explores rising political tensions across the country
By The Week UK Published
-
Battleground states to watch in the 2024 election
In Depth These seven states could end up deciding who wins the White House this year
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Aide to NY governors charged as Chinese agent
Speed Read Linda Sun, the former aide to Kathy Hochul, has been accused of spying for the Chinese government
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Russian strike kills at least 51 in Ukraine
Speed Read Two Russian missiles struck a military academy and hospital in the Ukrainian city of Poltava
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Is post-election violence inevitable, win or lose?
Today's Big Question As Election Day draws near so does the prospect of a violent response, no matter the eventual outcome
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why are Democrats suing the Georgia election board?
Today's Big Question Worries about 'chaos on Election Day'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
US seizes private jet of Venezuela's Maduro
Speed Read Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's airplane was illegally purchased and smuggled out of the US
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Harris, Biden campaign together at union rally
Speed Read The sitting president and Democratic presidential nominee joined forces in battleground state Pennsylvania
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published