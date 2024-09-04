Russian strike kills at least 51 in Ukraine

Two Russian missiles struck a military academy and hospital in the Ukrainian city of Poltava

Aftermath of Russian attack on Lviv, Ukraine
Many students and teachers did not have enough time to reach bomb shelters
(Image credit: Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

At least 51 people were killed Tuesday when two Russian ballistic missiles struck a military academy and hospital in the Ukrainian city of Poltava, officials said. More than 270 others were injured. The morning strike on Poltava, about 100 miles from the Russian border southeast of Kyiv, was the deadliest single attack in Ukraine this year. Moscow has been slamming the country with daily missile and drone barrages for a week and a half. Early Wednesday strikes in Lviv, near Ukraine's border with Poland, killed at least seven people, including children, the city's mayor said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Russo-Ukrainian War Ukraine Russia
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸