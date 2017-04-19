The daily business briefing: April 19, 2017

Trump marks tax day saying tax reform effort in 'good shape'

As millions of Americans filed their returns on tax day, President Trump said Tuesday that his push for tax reform was "in very good shape." Trump made no mention of his own tax returns, which he has refused to release in a departure of 40 years of protocol. Trump has cited an ongoing audit as the reason he can't release his taxes, and that his election victory showed that voters don't care about his finances. Democrats, however, said they would oppose any tax reform effort until Trump release his returns. "It's going to make it much harder to pass tax reform with the president not releasing his tax returns because everything he proposes, people will say, I wonder if he's doing it for the public, or for himself," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).