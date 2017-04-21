The daily business briefing: April 21, 2017

Report: O'Reilly could receive $25 million exit package from Fox News

Bill O'Reilly could receive a $25 million payout as part of the deal pushing him out of Fox News, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter. The news provoked angry reaction from some of the cable network's employees, and from outside critics who said such a rich exit package sent a message that the company is not as committed as it says about stamping out sexual harassment. "It's terrible," said Lisa Bloom, a lawyer representing two women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment. The reported payout would amount to a year of O'Reilly's salary, and it would bring the total for payouts over Fox News sexual harassments against O'Reilly, former chief Roger Ailes, and others to $85 million, with $65 million of it going to exit packages for men ousted over the scandals.