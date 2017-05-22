The daily business briefing: May 22, 2017

Ford to replace CEO Mark Fields

Ford Motor is expected to announce Monday that CEO Mark Fields is retiring, people briefed on the move tell The Associated Press and The New York Times. Fields, 56, reportedly will be replaced by Jim Hackett, the head of the Ford subsidiary that works on autonomous vehicles and former chief executive of office-furniture company Steelcase Inc. Fields is being pushed out after presiding over a 40 percent plunge in the company's stock price in three years as chief executive. He has been at the company 28 years. Investors criticized him for lagging behind peers in creating electric vehicles and advancing toward self-driving autos, while also letting some core products grow stale. Hackett, who has led Ford's mobility unit since last year, was credited with reversing Steelcase's declining fortunes, in part by foreseeing the shift from cubicles to open office floor plans.