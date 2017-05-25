The daily business briefing: May 25, 2017

Companies pull advertising from Hannity

Several companies, including Peloton, Ring, and Cars.com, pulled their advertising from conservative talk-show host Sean Hannity's Fox News show after his pushing of a conspiracy theory regarding the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich. A Fox affiliate recently reported that a private investigator linked to Rich's family had said things supporting the conspiracy theory that Rich had sent DNC information to WikiLeaks, and that was why he was killed. Police have said they found no evidence any of this was true, and that they believe Rich was fatally shot in a botched robbery. Fox News retracted the story, pulling it from its website and saying the account did not meet its journalistic standards. Hannity said on his Wednesday show that he would stop talking about the story "for now" out of respect for Rich's family's wishes, but that he would not stop trying to get to "the truth."