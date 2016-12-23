Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is apparently already setting U.S. policy on Israel

On Wednesday night, after it became clear that the United States was ready to allow passage of a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Palestinian East Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter to urge the Obama administration to veto the measure. Soon after, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted an almost verbatim message, "The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed," linking to a Facebook post. On Thursday, Egypt, which sponsored the resolution, pulled it for unclear reasons.
A senior Israeli official tells CNN that the Israeli government called Trump to ask him to put pressure on President Obama, after its own efforts failed. A Western official said Israel pressured Egypt to withdraw the resolution as well, and an official in the Trump transition told Reuters that Trump also spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about the U.N. resolution. Traditionally, presidents-elect don't try to set policy. "It's unprecedented that a president-elect would pronounce on a matter of U.S. policy before he became president," said Arab-Israeli expert Aaron David Miller, "let alone say publicly that the administration should not vote for the resolution."
Trump wasn't certain he should publicly intervene with the tweet and subsequent statement, The Washington Post reports, but he was persuaded by some close advisers:
After initial hesitation on whether Trump should weigh in, the statement was written late Wednesday by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and an influential adviser to the president-elect, and Stephen K. Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, according to two people briefed on the deliberation who were not authorized to speak publicly. They said that Kushner and Bannon consulted with several allies in Israel and the United States but declined to name them. The effort represented perhaps Kushner's most significant foray to date into foreign policy and the Middle East, where Trump has said he would welcome his son-in-law's involvement. [The Washington Post]
On Twitter, former George W. Bush administration official David Frum tried to put in perspective how unusual this premature policymaking is: "In Dec. 2008, in the midst of worst financial crisis since 1929, Barack Obama meticulously deferred to the one-president-at-a-time rule." You can learn more about the case of the U.N. resolution in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
Trump spokesman tries to clarify president-elect's tweet about expanding U.S. nuclear capabilities
Traditionally, presidents-elect don't try to make policy before taking office, because the United States has only one president at a time, and on Thursday, Donald Trump spokesman Jason Miller insisted that Trump wasn't trying to set new policy, either, when he tweeted earlier in the day that "the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes." Instead, Miller said, "Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it — particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes."
If those two statements — expanding nuclear capabilities and preventing nuclear proliferation — don't seem all that similar, Miller said that Trump "has also emphasized the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength." Some nuclear proliferation experts expressed alarm at Trump's apparent call to start expanding the U.S. nuclear arsenal, after decades of scaling it down, but most analysts were just confused. "It is completely irresponsible for the president-elect or the president to make changes to U.S. nuclear policy in 140 characters and without understanding the implications of statements like 'expand the capacity,'" said Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms Control Association. "He must have leaders around the world trying to guess what he means," Kimball told Reuters. "This is bush league."
Robert Jervis, a nuclear weapons expert at Columbia University, told USA Today he didn't think Trump's tweet would spark a new arms race, as some other analysts fear. But if Trump is going to weigh in on complex issues, especially ones that could lead to massive loss of life, he should be more specific, Jervis said. Is Trump advocating breaking the 2011 New START treaty with Russia? Does he want to spend more than the $350 billion Obama has budgeted to upgrade America's aging nuclear weapons? Has Trump even thought this through? "Unless we're being fooled and he's done great thinking, these tweets are off the top of his head and are immediate responses," Jervis said. "If you try to dig deep there isn't anything there. There's a reason states don't communicate in 140 characters without serious staff work." Peter Weber
Anti-Defamation League calls viral tale of Jewish family fleeing Pennsylvania 'untrue and damaging'
An elementary school in Centerville, Pennsylvania, decided not to put on a fifth-grade production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol this year, for the first time in at least two decades, primarily blaming the 20 hours of classroom rehearsal and preparation time plus new state education standards that don't allow that kind of space for extracurricular activity. Things got out of control pretty fast, like a madcap game of telephone for the internet era.
On Dec. 15, local TV station WHTM reported that "many parents believe" the play was canceled because "two parents" complained about the line "God bless us, every one." Two days later, Fox News columnist Todd Stearns publicized the story as part of the purported "War on Christmas," and by Thursday, Lancaster Online reported that "a Jewish family has fled the county in fear because it's being blamed for the cancelation," noting incitement from the Stearns column and an article in Breitbart. The fleeing Jewish family story went viral, and on Thursday night, the Anti-Defamation League stood athwart the clickwave, yelling "Stop."
"News reports alleging that a Jewish family has 'fled' Lancaster County are untrue and damaging," Nancy Baron-Baer, the ADL regional director in Philadelphia, said in a statement. "We spoke with the family, who explained that they went on a previously planned vacation for the holidays. Stories like this can sow fear in the Jewish community and beyond, and it is important to stop the spread of misinformation."
The school district clarified on Wednesday that the decision to cancel the play "had nothing to do with a religious concern" and "was not influenced by parents." Which is not to say the family wasn't falsely accused of killing the play — Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster told JTA that he spoke with the family and they confirmed that their son has been harassed at school over the Christmas Carol cancelation. But it doesn't take much to create conflagrations out of sparks these days, and hysteria's a bipartisan affliction. Peter Weber
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly having trouble lining up big names to perform at his inauguration — though The Beach Boys (or what's left of them) are mulling over Trump's invitation to perform, so there's hope yet. Whatever: On Thursday night, Trump announced on Twitter that he's done with all that.
The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016
As long as "the PEOPLE" don't want to see "so-called 'A' list celebrities" ring in the new administration, Trump should be just fine. He will, after all, be the main attraction. Peter Weber
In case you're wondering what sort-of-disgraced-but-not golfer Tiger Woods is up to this Christmas:
Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016
Woods has been fighting nagging back injuries, and earlier this month placed 15th out of 17 golfers at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, New York. But through all the grueling rehab and the struggle to regain his erstwhile dominance in the golf world, at least he found time to bleach his goatee. Kimberly Alters
Never mind that the best quote of 2016 contains the dismissal "whatever" — the word is universally abhorred for the eighth year running, a new poll released by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion reveals.
Thirty-eight percent of Americans this year reported that the word "whatever" annoys them more than any other word or phrase commonly used in conversation, with 20 percent despising "no offense but," 14 percent disliking "ya know, right?" and "I can't even," and 8 percent saying they can't take the word "huge."
"Like" and "no worries," which made the list last year, did not appear on 2016's list. "Huge" saw a 3 percent increase in irking people — though why that is, of course, remains a mystery. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump announced his senior communications team Thursday and it is 75 percent male and 100 percent white. While that might at first seem like a coincidence rather than outright discrimination, the four-person team is actually far more diverse than many of Trump's other teams:
0 women
0 people of color
3 men with glasses
5 Steve's pic.twitter.com/jE2E1G26Ud
— Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) December 5, 2016
White men head all four of the most powerful departments — defense, justice, treasury, and state — for the first time in 24 years. Yahoo News writes that even as "the population of the United States is more diverse than ever," with white Americans set to be the minority in just a few short decades, "[Trump's] proposed administration looks poised to become one of the whitest White Houses in recent history."
Newt Gingrich has sounded the alarm, stressing to the transition team that "there has to be more Hispanics in the administration." No Cabinet position so far has gone to a Latino, the first time that's happened since before 1988. Hispanics are the nation's largest minority group.
So far, Trump's Cabinet is 23 percent female and 18 percent people of color. Nationwide, many states are already majority people of color; women make up 50.8 percent of the U.S. population.
Three Cabinet positions have yet to be filled. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump named his senior communications team on Thursday, appointing Sean Spicer, the Republican National Committee communications director and chief strategist, to be his press secretary. Hope Hicks, who served as Trump's press secretary during his campaign, will be director of strategic communications, while Trump spokesman Jason Miller will be the director of communications, and Dan Scavino, a veteran of the Trump campaign's social media operation, will be the director of social media in Trump's White House.
Trump on Thursday also named his former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, to serve as counselor to the president, and on Wednesday named activist investor Carl Icahn as an adviser on regulatory issues. Trump also chose strident China critic Peter Navarro to head a new White House advisory council on trade and industrial policy. Jeva Lange