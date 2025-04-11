The Week Unwrapped: Can we really 'de-extinct' prehistoric animals?

Plus, will womb transplants transform fertility? And why are prices falling in the art market?

A wolf in a snowy forest
(Image credit: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen / AFP / Getty Images)

Will womb transplants transform fertility? What should we make of 'de-extinction' claims? And why are prices falling in the art market? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

