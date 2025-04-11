Quiz of The Week: 5 - 11 April

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. A "de-extinction" start-up claims it has revived a prehistoric species of which animal?

Wolf

Mammoth

Shark

Bear



2. What word did Donald Trump use to describe his tariffs policy that sent shockwaves through global financial markets?

Bandage

Sacrifice

Medicine

Magic



3. A bin strike in which English city is now in its fifth week?

Leeds

Liverpool

Birmingham

Sheffield



4. Which airline carrier announced it will begin assisting with the US' deportation efforts?

Spirit Airlines

Frontier Airlines

Avelo Airlines

JetBlue



5. The Masters got under way this week in Augusta, Georgia, with which golfer favoured to win the famous tournament?

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Scottie Scheffler



6. Ukraine's military captured soldiers from which nation fighting alongside Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region?

China

Iran

US

Germany



7. What is the most popular name among candidates in the UK's upcoming local elections?

Michael

David

John

James



8. Scientists have created a 3D map of which animal's brain?

Dog

Rabbit

Mouse

Cat



9. Which Britpop act announced plans to release its first new album in a quarter of a century?

Blur

Oasis

Suede

Pulp



10. Which athlete had a Ken doll made in his likeness by Mattel?

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Cristiano Ronaldo

Tom Brady

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Wolf

Colossal Biosciences said it had used DNA from prehistoric fossils to resurrect the dire wolf, a species that went extinct 10,000 years ago. But scientists have cast doubt on the claim, saying the company had merely created modern grey wolf cubs with traits modified to resemble the dire wolf.

2. Medicine

Markets in Europe and Asia plunged on Monday, continuing last week’s global sell-off after President Trump imposed 10% tariffs on most imports. Trump defended the move, saying: "Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something."

3. Birmingham

Birmingham City Council declared a major incident on 31 March over the environmental and health dangers posed by its ongoing industrial dispute with the city's bin workers. Members of the Unite union have been on strike since 11 March, creating a backlog of waste estimated to be growing by 1,000 tonnes a week.

4. Avelo Airlines

The low-cost airline is facing a boycott after announcing it had struck a deal with the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement to assist with deportation efforts. The flights are set to begin on 12 May.

5. Scottie Scheffler

The 28-year-old from New Jersey won last year's Masters and is hoping to repeat his success this week in Augusta – with bookies rating Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy as his most serious challenger. Golfing legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson hit ceremonial tee shots to open the annual tournament, the first men's major of the year.

6. Chinese soldiers

Ukraine's military captured two Chinese troops in Donetsk, raising concerns that more Chinese citizens are joining Russia's war. This discovery calls into question China's desire for peace, as China and Russia did not immediately respond to Ukraine's "first official allegation" that Beijing is "supplying Russia with manpower".

7. David

There will be 257s Davids or Daves on the ballot next month, accounting for 3% of all candidates, according to an analysis of electoral data. All but two of the 30 most common names were male, with Sarah and Jane the only women's names to make the list.

8. Mouse

A group of 150 researchers created a 3D map of the 84,000 neurons in a mouse's brain, along with three miles of microscopic wiring and 523 million synapses connecting them. The project aims to better understand brain function and potentially lead to treatments for diseases like Alzheimer's.

9. Pulp

Twenty-five years after the release of "We Love Life", "More" will drop on 6 June. The band marked the news by releasing a new track called "Spike Island", their first release since 2013. Speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music, frontman Jarvis Cocker said the album came about following the band's reunion tour in 2023.

10. LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers basketball star made history as the first professional male athlete to have a Ken doll made of him. The mini James sports his pre-game fashion and is an inch taller than the standard Ken doll.