The Birmingham bin strikes

Giant rats and failed talks are haunting residents in the Midlands city

Illustration of a giant rat looming over piles of landfill waste
With reports of giant rats and a worsening stench, what was once a leading contender for this country's second city is now making the news as a basket case.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Birmingham City Council has declared a major incident as an estimated 17,000 tonnes of waste remain uncollected in the city after bin workers walked out on strike.

With reports of giant rats and a worsening stench, what was "once a leading contender" for this country's second city is now "making the news as a basket case", said CapX.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest