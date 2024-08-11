England's great parakeet invasion

How did a parrot from the Himalayas become a common sight in southeast England?

Two ring-necked parakeets perched on a feeder
In the mid-1980s, there were about 500 parakeets in the UK; today, there are an estimated 32,000
Britain's only naturalised parrot, the ring-necked parakeet, Psittacula krameri, has firmly established itself in parts of the country. An exotic-looking bird, with a green body, red beak and a pink and black ring around its neck, it can grow to over 40cm.

Although originally native to the Indian subcontinent and sub-Saharan Africa, escaped parakeets have been sighted in the wild in England as far back as 1855. But feral populations weren't recorded here until 1968. Since then, numbers have soared: in the mid-1980s, there were about 500 in the UK; by the 1990s, that number had risen to 1,500; today, there are an estimated 32,000 parakeets (16,000 pairs).

