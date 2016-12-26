RNC clarifies it was not referring to 'new King' Trump in Christmas statement

The Republican National Committee's Christmas message on Sunday, issued in the name of chairman Reince Priebus and co-chairwoman Sharon Day, included this line, after a sentence clearly referring to the birth of Jesus: "Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King." The message did not mention Donald Trump, for whom Priebus will serve as White House chief of staff, but the sentence still brought out the theologians and liturgists on social media — who pointed out, among other things, that the three wise men did not herald Jesus' arrival on Christmas, the angels and shepherds did. (In the Western Christian tradition, the three wise men or kings arrive in Bethlehem on Jan. 6 to pay homage to Jesus.) The wording of "a new King" was maybe a wee bit ambivalent, too:
Amen. I'm an evangelical & divinity grad. I've used King of Kings, Prince of Peace, newborn king. But I've never heard "new King" before. https://t.co/Wf3QTasAEO
— Amy Sullivan (@sullivanamy) December 26, 2016
Also, CNN notes, "last year's Christmas message from Priebus made no reference to a 'King.'" In any case, Sean Spicer, Trump's incoming press secretary and director of communications, felt the need to clarify that Priebus wasn't hailing King Trump and scold everyone for spending Christmas on Twitter instead of spending it with their families, or something. Peter Weber
Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day. https://t.co/NEOkLNd1Mz
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 25, 2016
If, 36 years ago, you'd predicted that at the end of 2016, Smokey Robinson would be alive, George Michael would be dead, and Bill Cosby would be disgraced, nobody would have believed you. (If you'd thrown in that America elected Donald Trump president to replace a black man who was 24 in 1985, you'd have been sent to an asylum.) But on May 5, 1985, the 21-year-old lead singer of Wham! — who died on Christmas — took the stage at the Apollo Theater in Harlem to sing his band's hot record, "Careless Whisper," with Robinson, for the Apollo's 50th anniversary/renovation show. Maybe because it was the Apollo, where the crowd is famously unforgiving, Michael brought his A-game. Watch below. Peter Weber
Singer and musician George Michael died at his home in Goring, England, on Christmas, the BBC reports; his publicist confirmed the death. He was 53, and wasn't ill. No cause was given, but the Thames Valley Police said the singer's death "is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious." Michael found fame with the duo Wham! in the early 1980s, alongside Michael's school friend Andrew Ridgeley, and after a string of hits including "Careless Whisper," "Freedom," and "Last Christmas," Michael broke out on his own in 1987 with the hit album Faith and then Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 in 1990. He sold more than 100 million albums throughout his long career, and was working on a new record.
Born Georgios Panayiotou in north London, Michael came out as gay in the late 1990s, after an arrest for public indecency, and had trouble with drugs and driving under the influence over the past decade. There is a documentary about him, Freedom, coming out in March. You can learn more, and hear a sampling of his career, in the CNN remembrance and appreciation below. Peter Weber
Private equity firms' top executives often make more than the heads of tech behemoths like Facebook and Apple, The New York Times reports. How? The secret lies in the story of the Twinkie: In early 2013, private equity firms spent $186 million to buy Hostess' snack-cake brands, including Twinkies. This year, the revived Hostess sold for $2.3 billion. But the company employs only 1,200 people, a fraction of the roughly 8,000 workers who worked at the snack maker in 2012.
Hostess is just one example of how the biggest investors earn their fortunes through reviving defunct companies — though oftentimes at the expense of their labor forces. Read more at The New York Times.
Feeling increasingly cramped during your holiday travel? You're not imagining it. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers have been oh-so-subtly slimming down their planes' seats and facilities to squeeze in more passengers, The Wall Street Journal reports. The average flight now has 142 seats, compared with 137 two years ago, thanks to the installation of skinnier seats, tighter bathrooms, and smaller galleys to cram in more rows. Airbus, which makes planes for American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa, and many others, plans to boost the maximum number of passengers allowed on its A320 jets from 180 to 189, and from 220 to 240 on the A321. JetBlue's A320 planes will increase to 162 seats from 150.
A key trick to packing in more people, The Journal notes, is using thinner backrests that give passengers more legroom but less overall seating space. The traditional seat afforded 32 total inches of space with 22 inches of legroom, while a typical new design gives just 30 inches of total space but 24 inches of legroom. While you can stretch your feet a bit more, there's less distance between your nose and the head of the guy in front of you. Psychologists say it's that lack of eye-level room that makes people feel so squished in. Kelly Gonsalves
Christians in Bartella, Iraq, are celebrating their first Christmas since 2013 following their town's liberation from Islamic State militants as part of the campaign to retake Mosul. Historically called home by thousands of Christians, much of Bartella's population fled to comparative safety in the nearby Kurdish city of Erbil, while its Mar Shimoni church was defaced by occupying ISIS fighters, who tore down crosses and damaged statues of saints.
"It is a mix of sadness and happiness," Bishop Mussa Shemani said of celebrating Christmas Eve Mass in the damaged building. "We are sad to see what has been done to our holiest places by our own countrymen, but at the same time we are happy to celebrate the first Mass after two years."
Many former residents of other historically Christian areas nearby remain unable to go home because of the level of destruction in their towns. For now, they are stuck in refugee camps and overcrowded apartments, relying on humanitarian aid to survive. "We miss praying in our churches, sitting outside our homes in the summer evenings, tending our gardens," said Rev. Khouri Youssef, an elderly Catholic Chaldean priest who organized his town's evacuation in 2014 as ISIS forces approached. "We bear the wound in our hearts, but life goes on." Bonnie Kristian
Police in Cheltenham, England, raided a small cannabis farm in a local home this week and confiscated all the plants found inside. But one plant nearly escaped notice, hidden in plain sight by all the decorations of Christmas "tree." The Gloucestershire Constabulary snapped a photo of the festive weed before seizing it:
Not your traditional Xmas Tree! Two arrested in Cheltenham on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. pic.twitter.com/hpPgEX8YDL
— Glos Police (@Glos_Police) December 22, 2016
Marijuana remains illegal in the United Kingdom for recreational and most medicinal use, as in much of the United States, though interest in drug law reform is steadily growing. Bonnie Kristian
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher remains hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack Friday while traveling by plane to Los Angeles. Her brother, Todd, reported Saturday that she remained in intensive care. "We have to wait and be patient," he said. "We have so little information ourselves." Well wishes poured in for Fisher from fans and her Star Wars costars alike. Harrison Ford said he was "shocked and saddened" by the news, and Mark Hamill tweeted that he sends "all our love" her way. Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, also tweeted his thoughts and prayers for "everyone's favorite princess." Bonnie Kristian