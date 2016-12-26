RNC clarifies it was not referring to 'new King' Trump in Christmas statement

The Republican National Committee's Christmas message on Sunday, issued in the name of chairman Reince Priebus and co-chairwoman Sharon Day, included this line, after a sentence clearly referring to the birth of Jesus: "Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King." The message did not mention Donald Trump, for whom Priebus will serve as White House chief of staff, but the sentence still brought out the theologians and liturgists on social media — who pointed out, among other things, that the three wise men did not herald Jesus' arrival on Christmas, the angels and shepherds did. (In the Western Christian tradition, the three wise men or kings arrive in Bethlehem on Jan. 6 to pay homage to Jesus.) The wording of "a new King" was maybe a wee bit ambivalent, too:

Amen. I'm an evangelical & divinity grad. I've used King of Kings, Prince of Peace, newborn king. But I've never heard "new King" before. https://t.co/Wf3QTasAEO — Amy Sullivan (@sullivanamy) December 26, 2016

Also, CNN notes, "last year's Christmas message from Priebus made no reference to a 'King.'" In any case, Sean Spicer, Trump's incoming press secretary and director of communications, felt the need to clarify that Priebus wasn't hailing King Trump and scold everyone for spending Christmas on Twitter instead of spending it with their families, or something. Peter Weber