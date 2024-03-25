Kevin Hart awarded Mark Twain Prize

He is the 25th recipient of the prestigious comedy prize

Kevin Hart awarded Mark Twain Prize
Hart was toasted and roasted at the ceremony by Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle
(Image credit: Paul Morigi / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Comedian Kevin Hart was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He was toasted and roasted by Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, and Hart's mentor Keith Robinson, among others.

The commentary

Hart, 44, is the 25th recipient of the prize, widely considered a "lifetime achievement award in comedy," The New York Times said. Hart is one of the most successful touring comedians and his films have grossed $4.23 billion, but he has also "created an empire of commerce," The Washington Post said, including restaurants, a tequila brand and an investment firm.

Who said what

Rock joked that his favorite Hart movie is "The Upside" because "he had to act like he had less money than Bryan Cranston." Chapelle said he would never have played arenas if he hadn't seen Hart do it first. "You made me dream bigger, and you're younger than me — it's humiliating."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

What next?

The ceremony will stream on Netflix starting May 11.

Explore More
Speed Reads Comedy Culture
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us