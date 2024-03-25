Kevin Hart awarded Mark Twain Prize

What happened

Comedian Kevin Hart was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He was toasted and roasted by Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, and Hart's mentor Keith Robinson, among others.

Hart, 44, is the 25th recipient of the prize, widely considered a "lifetime achievement award in comedy," The New York Times said. Hart is one of the most successful touring comedians and his films have grossed $4.23 billion, but he has also "created an empire of commerce," The Washington Post said, including restaurants, a tequila brand and an investment firm.

Who said what

Rock joked that his favorite Hart movie is "The Upside" because "he had to act like he had less money than Bryan Cranston." Chapelle said he would never have played arenas if he hadn't seen Hart do it first. "You made me dream bigger, and you're younger than me — it's humiliating."

What next?

The ceremony will stream on Netflix starting May 11.