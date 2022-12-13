Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

The Sandman himself is set to receive a major honor.

Adam Sandler will become the next recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday. The prestigious award is given out annually to comedians "who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to" Mark Twain.

"Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL," Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said. "Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy."

Sandler will be the latest comedian to receive the honor after the award went to former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart in 2022. Other past recipients include Dave Chappelle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Jay Leno, and Carol Burnett. The Kennedy Center gives out the prize in an annual ceremony, in which fellow comedians pay tribute to the honoree.

This comes as Sandler has been generating some Oscar buzz for the basketball film Hustle, his latest dramatic turn. Though it may be a long shot, some pundits have suggested it could earn him his first Academy Award nomination.

Sandler will be honored with the Mark Twain Prize on March 19 — just one week after the Oscars.