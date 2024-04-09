Momofuku's 'Chili Crunch' trademark uproar

What happened

Chef David Chang is facing public outrage after his Momofuku food line attempted to trademark "Chili Crunch," and sent cease-and-desist letters to other companies before the trademark was approved.

Who said what

Momofuku "intentionally picked 'Chili Crunch' to further differentiate it from the broader chili crisp category," a spokesperson said. This is the work of "trademark bullies" who think trademarks are for going after "all companies big and small with abandon," said Fly by Jing chef Jing Gao.

Trademarks like this box out rivals and "limit who can profit off a food with a connection to entire cultures," the Los Angeles Times said. This is like "going after the term 'hot sauce' or 'ketchup' or 'mustard,'" recipe developer and author James Park told The Washington Post.

What next?

The trademark application process "typically" takes 12 to 18 months, The Independent said, and Momofuku will need to prove that the phrase "chili crunch" has "distinctiveness through extensive use in commerce over many years."