Watch George Michael rehearse 'Somebody to Love' in front of an approving David Bowie

What do you get when you take David Bowie and Seal and add a dash of Freddie Mercury? Apparently, a George Michael rehearsal. The legendary singer practiced Queen's "Somebody to Love" to an audience of Bowie and Seal in 1992 and the whole thing was captured on video:
Michael said singing "Somebody to Love" was the "proudest moment of my career," labeling the song "ridiculous…one minute it's here, one minute it's down there." He performed the song with the remaining members of Queen at a tribute to Mercury shortly after the frontman's death in November 1991.
Michael died at his home in Goring, England, on Christmas, at the age of 53. Jeva Lange
President Barack Obama defended his vision of America on David Axelrod's The Axe Files podcast, claiming he is confident "that if I had run again and articulated [this vision], I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it."
The interview was the latest in Obama's post-election and pre-exit analysis, and he told his former senior adviser that despite Donald Trump winning, "what I would argue is, is that the culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the notion of a one America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism." Obama instead blamed the Democrats for ignoring swaths of the voting population: "If you think you're winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer," he said of Hillary Clinton's defeat. Listen here. Jeva Lange
Donald Trump's transition team is bracing for a fight to confirm the president-elect's Cabinet choices, and they are reportedly assembling a "war room" to make sure it is a battle that goes in their favor, Politico reports. "Given the insatiable appetite of the public and the media, I think the transition saw this as necessary," one person on the team told Politico anonymously.
While Trump's Cabinet nominees will benefit from a friendly Republican-controlled Senate, critics can make the confirmation rough going. "One of the things Americans wanted was a change election, so you have some unconventional candidates," one senior transition official said. Or, as Politico puts it, the task of the war room will be to "convince Americans that the billionaires, generals, donors, and CEOs chosen by the president-elect have the expertise to manage the federal government — even if they have no Washington experience."
The war room will be stocked with people to defend the nominees as well as "media sherpas" to coach the nominees on how to field difficult questions. Each candidate "is being viewed as its own special project," according to a GOP strategist who is familiar with the transition team's plans. Jeva Lange
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Daniel B. Shapiro, to a meeting on Sunday to discuss America's decision not to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas. The U.S. traditionally vetoes such resolutions critical of Israel, but this time it abstained, allowing the resolution to pass by a 14-0 vote. Netanyahu also called for meetings with envoys from New Zealand and Senegal, which voted in favor of the resolution.
Netanyahu blamed President Obama for the passage of the measure, which said Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem constituted a "flagrant violation under international law" and served as an obstacle to peace. Harold Maass
The Women's National Basketball Association is equipping its athletes with a mobile app so players can "ask for help and receive help in dangerous situations or threatening environments" overseas, WNBA President Lisa Borders told The Associated Press. "This was a proactive effort to protect our players and secure their personal safety," Borders said. "Our partner in this endeavor is LiveSafe. It has multiple features and functionality."
During the WNBA offseason, the league's 60-plus players travel abroad to compete in nations such as Russia, Turkey, and China. Last year, the Indiana Fever's Marissa Coleman left an area near the Blue Mosque in Istanbul just moments before a deadly suicide bombing.
The app "will allow the players to communicate directly with the league and its security team," The Associated Press reports, adding that LiveSafe can also send notifications "similar to what one might get from the State Department." Borders clarified that the app was not a response to a specific threat but rather the fact that "we live in a complicated time."
"These young women are some of the best athletes in the world," Borders said. "They are citizens of that same world. They experience cultures and conflicts in the world. We always want to make sure they are safe. They are our primary stakeholder in the league." Jeva Lange
At least 27 people were shot over Christmas weekend in Chicago. Nearly all of the victims were men under the age of 30. At least seven of the people died from their injuries, The New York Times reports.
Due in major part to a rise in gang violence, Chicago saw more than 700 homicides this year for the first time in nearly two decades, with 745 recorded so far. Last year at the same time, only 476 homicides had been recorded. "The brutal cold of a Chicago winter has not been as reliable a deterrent of violence as it has been in the past: 42 homicides have been recorded so far this month, compared with 33 during December last year," the Times writes.
President-elect Donald Trump has blamed poor leadership for the violence in Chicago, telling Fox News' Bill O'Reilly earlier this year that a top police officer assured him he could stop the shootings "in one week." Jeva Lange
On Christmas Eve, President-elect Donald Trump's spokesman and adviser Jason Miller announced that he will no longer accept a position as Trump's White House director of communications, as announced last week, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. "After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now and this is not the right time to start a new job as demanding as White House communications director," he said in a statement. He added that his wife is giving birth to their second daughter in January, "and I need to put them in front of my career."
It is unusual enough for political operatives to turn down plum White House jobs, but Miler's departure was accompanied by a string of suggestive tweets from A.J. Delgado, a Trump campaign adviser and member of the transition team, who deactivated her account Saturday night. Delgado's account on Thursday had tweeted "Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH Comms Director!" and appeared to call Miller "the 2016 version of John Edwards," the former Democratic presidential candidate who had an affair, then a daughter, with a videographer, The Washington Post says. Before deleting her account, Delgado tweeted on Saturday: "When people need to resign graciously and refuse to, it's a bit... spooky," and Miller "needed to resign... yesterday."
Miller told The Washington Post on Sunday, "I'll let my previous statement stand at this time." Sean Spicer, Trump's pick as White House press secretary, will also assume the duties of communications director, Miller's statement said. Peter Weber
For the first time since at least 1988, Queen Elizabeth II did not attend Christmas Day church services in Sandringham, near the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Buckingham Palace explained that the 90-year-old monarch "continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery," though she plans to "participate in the royal family Christmas celebrations during the day." The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, had to travel to Sandringham by helicopter after they were both too ill last week to travel by train, as planned. Prince Philip, 95, attended the Christmas Day service along with other members of the royal family. If you're interested, you can watch them leave the service in the video below. Peter Weber