Watch George Michael rehearse 'Somebody to Love' in front of an approving David Bowie

What do you get when you take David Bowie and Seal and add a dash of Freddie Mercury? Apparently, a George Michael rehearsal. The legendary singer practiced Queen's "Somebody to Love" to an audience of Bowie and Seal in 1992 and the whole thing was captured on video:

Michael said singing "Somebody to Love" was the "proudest moment of my career," labeling the song "ridiculous…one minute it's here, one minute it's down there." He performed the song with the remaining members of Queen at a tribute to Mercury shortly after the frontman's death in November 1991.

Michael died at his home in Goring, England, on Christmas, at the age of 53. Jeva Lange