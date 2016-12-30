Syria cease-fire holds through early clashes

The cease-fire in Syria negotiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey appears to be holding despite "clashes, shelling, and air raids in western Syria," Reuters reported. Rebel and government forces have been trading blame for the violations, but as of Friday night local time, no civilian casualties had been reported and diplomats remained optimistic that the deal reached Thursday between the Syrian government and opposition groups would stick.

Russia has said it will ask the United Nations Security Council to support its plan to end the six-year war that has killed more than 300,000 and left more than 11 million displaced.

This cease-fire is the third this year; the previous two arrangements failed within days. If this arrangement holds, Russia and Turkey will meet in Kazakhstan's capital Astana next month to restart peace talks. Becca Stanek