Newt Gingrich is worried the Trump team will 'lose their nerve'

Trump ally Newt Gingrich said Sunday in an interview with ABC News that his greatest worry as the inauguration approaches is that President-elect Donald Trump and his team will "lose their nerve" once in office.
"Look, they're going to arrive in Washington, and for them to be successful they have to stake out positions that [Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile] will not like and the left will hate," he said. "I'm worried that when they realize how big the problem is, that they decide that they're just going to do the best they can and give in."
Gingrich specifically cited environmentalists in the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Interior as sources of negative pressure for the Trump administration. "My deepest concern is that they're going to arrive, you're going to have the greens going crazy," he said. "You're going to have the government employees going crazy about civil service reform. You're going to have the teachers union going crazy over school choice. And these are pretty nonnegotiable. I mean, if you're serious about school choice, there is no agreement with the teachers union." Bonnie Kristian
A federal judge in Texas on Saturday granted a temporary injunction against enforcement of an ObamaCare rule concerning abortion and transgender patients which otherwise would have gone into effect Sunday.
The Affordable Care Act prohibits "discrimination on the basis of gender identity and termination of pregnancy," a provision U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor said likely runs afoul of freedom of conscience protections guaranteed in the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The plaintiffs in the case object that the rule forces "them to perform and provide insurance coverage for gender transitions and abortions, regardless of their contrary religious beliefs or medical judgment."
O'Connor is the same judge who in August temporarily blocked the Obama administration from enforcing national guidelines requiring public schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms matching the gender with which they identify. Bonnie Kristian
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday claimed his government is nearly ready to do a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a major development in his nuclear agenda if successful. Preparations for the test have "reached the final stage," Kim said, leading to speculation that a new test may be scheduled around his birthday on Jan. 8.
This new technological prowess, he argued, will help North Korea "resolutely smash the enemies' despicable and vicious moves to dampen the pure and ardent desire of the people for the [Workers' Party of Korea] and estrange the people from it."
South Korea promptly condemned Pyongyang's interest in long-range missiles. Bonnie Kristian
Singer Mariah Carey walked off stage from her headline performance in Times Square Saturday evening after experiencing technical difficulties. When the audio track to which she was lip syncing malfunctioned, Carey stopped performing and asked the audience to sing the lyrics for her. "I'm trying to be a good sport here," she said. "It is what it is. It just don't get any better," Carey added as the error persisted. Then she left the stage.
Mariah Carey's Times Square meltdown was an appropriate finale to 2016 https://t.co/rjiKuQVmF9 pic.twitter.com/BiB83fEzhr
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 1, 2017
Carey's staffers were also reportedly confused about the night's events, asking organizers of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" what time the ball would drop. Bonnie Kristian
Armed attackers opened fire in an Istanbul nightclub just after midnight Sunday, according to Turkish officials. At least 39 people were killed and at least another 40 were injured. Several hundred people were reportedly packed into the Reina nightclub for New Year's celebrations when multiple gunmen "rained bullets" on the crowd, according to Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin, who called the incident a "terror attack."
The Obama administration strongly condemned the murders. "That such an atrocity could be perpetrated upon innocent revelers, many of whom were celebrating New Year's Eve, underscores the savagery of the attackers," said National Security Council representative Ned Price. "We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones of those killed, and a speedy recovery to the wounded."
Istanbul had been on high alert due to a string of recent attacks around Turkey, including the killing of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov on Dec. 20 at an art gallery opening in the capital Ankara. The gunman remains on the loose as of Sunday afternoon in local time, and a manhunt is underway. Lauren Hansen
Pope Francis on Sunday gave his annual New Year's address to about 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square, mourning Sunday's deadly terror attack in Istanbul, Turkey, and expressing hope for a more peaceful 2017.
"Unfortunately, violence has stricken even in this night of good wishes and hope. In sorrow, I express my closeness to the Turkish people. I pray for the many victims and for the wounded and for the entire nation in mourning," he said. "I ask the Lord to sustain all men of good will to courageously roll up their sleeves to confront the plague of terrorism and this stain of blood that is covering the world with a shadow of fear and a sense of loss."
Still, the "new year will be good in the measure in which each of us, with the help of God, tries to do good, day by day," Francis charged. "That's how peace is created" as we "say no to hate and violence and yes to brotherhood and reconciliation." Bonnie Kristian
Speaking with reporters during the New Year's Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, President-elect Donald Trump said he has knowledge about alleged Russian hacking that others lack and suggested archaic communication methods for top security.
"You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way," he said. "Because I'll tell you what: No computer is safe." Trump, who rarely uses computers, also said he knows "a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody" other than Russia who attempted to interfere in the U.S. election.
"I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation," he added, indicating that he will share his secret information on "Tuesday or Wednesday." Bonnie Kristian
The United Nations Security Council on Saturday voted unanimously to endorse the Syrian cease-fire deal negotiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey. That agreement was reached Thursday between the Bashar al-Assad regime and Syrian rebel groups who previously controlled parts of the then-besieged city of Aleppo.
The truce is tenuously holding as of Saturday afternoon, though rebels have threatened to break it off if violations continue. "We call on Russia which signed the agreement as a guarantor for the regime and its allies to bear its responsibility," they said.
The U.N. resolution calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria and also endorses scheduled peace talks in Kazakhstan next month. Bonnie Kristian