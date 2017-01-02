Syrian rebel groups threaten to boycott peace talks

James Woolsey, a former CIA director and an adviser to Donald Trump on national security issues, said Monday that he believes the Russians participated in election-related hacking, and it's quite likely others were involved, too.

"It's often not foolproof to say who it is because it is possible and sometimes easy to hide your tracks," he told CNN's Jim Sciutto. "There's lots of tricks." Despite intelligence agencies saying otherwise, Trump has backed away from blaming the Russians for hacking against Democrats, and Woolsey said Trump is an "expert in weaving around" on issues.

A U.S. intelligence official told CNN the United States has traced the hack to specific keyboards with Cyrillic characters, which were used to construct the malware code. While in the country of Georgia, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) promised that Congress will hold hearings on the cyber attacks when back in session later this month. "It's clear that Russia has attacked the United States of America," he said. "All of our intelligence agencies will affirm that that's been the case. We will work in the Congress to have stronger sanctions in order to prevent further attacks." Catherine Garcia