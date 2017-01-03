Paul Ryan wins re-election with votes from all but one Republican

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) won re-election Tuesday with 239 votes, securing his spot as leader of the 115th Congress. In a formal vote on Congress' opening day, Ryan earned the support of every Republican except Rep. Tom Massie (R-Ky.), who voted for Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.). The nearly unanimous vote marks a striking move towards party unity, as several Republicans defected when Ryan was first elected speaker in 2015.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was re-elected as minority leader, winning the support of most Democrats. Three Democrats voted against her, with Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) voting for Rep. John Lewis (R-Ga.); Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) voting for Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio); and Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) voting for Cooper. Becca Stanek
Hillary Clinton will be there watching when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the United States' 45th president. Aides to the Clintons confirmed Tuesday that both Hillary and former President Bill Clinton will attend Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. While Hillary reportedly waffled over whether to go, The Daily Intelligencer reported the couple ultimately "decided to do so out of a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process."
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, who have shied away from supporting Trump, cited a similar reason when they also announced Tuesday that they'd be attending the president-elect's inauguration. In a statement, they said they are "pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence."
Former President Jimmy Carter was the first former commander in chief to confirm his attendance. Former President George H.W. Bush will not attend because of health-related reasons. Becca Stanek
Coachella revealed its 2017 lineup on Tuesday, with Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar headlining both weekends of the three-night-long mega-festival in Indio, California. Lorde will also make her first stage appearance since 2014 at the festival, as will the The Avalanches, who will be performing in the U.S. for the first time in 15 years. Hans Zimmer, the composer behind famous film scores like The Lion King and Gladiator, will also be performing his major works.
Last year, Coachella sold 198,000 tickets, breaking its own attendance record. Festival passes for both weekends in 2017 go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. PST. See the dates and full lineup, below. Jeva Lange
Vice President Joe Biden swore in newly-elected and reelected members of the Senate on Tuesday, which is always something of a doozy. Biden was in full form, too, even sneaking a kiss (on the lips!) with Sen. Grassley's wife, Barbara:
Those weren't Biden's only antics, either:
"You have very good taste,” Biden says to a younger male family member of Sen. Murkowski, apparently about the man’s wife.
Biden says the girls in Sen. Isaakson’s family are beautiful. “Keep the boys away from your sisters,” he says to boys. pic.twitter.com/0yP3qSD8Id
Biden tells one of Schumer’s younger female family members “no serious guys until your 30.” She says she remembers from last swearing-in.
“You’re not vertical, you’re beautiful,” Biden says to Sen. Shelby’s wife, Annette. pic.twitter.com/RNrt2Q95fS
“I’m supposed to kiss you or something,” says wife of Sen. Jerry Moran. Biden obliges. pic.twitter.com/aAwadKgFwl
Well, anyway, if you want to watch a video of Biden kissing Grassley's wife, that's a thing you can do here. Jeva Lange
Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to join NBC News, NBC announced Tuesday.
Kelly was with Fox News for 12 years, most recently as the host of The Kelly Files, but was offered triple her role at NBC News, where she will host an hour-long daytime news show Monday through Friday, a Sunday night news show, and participate in the network’s special programs, such as major event coverage. The new schedule is reportedly appealing to Kelly in part because, with a daytime show, she will have more time to spend with her children and husband.
Kelly was Fox News' second-most watched host after Bill O'Reilly and her departure will leave a hole in the network's prime-time lineup just months after chairman Roger Ailes was ousted following sexual harassment allegations. In going to NBC, Kelly turns down $20 million offered to her by Fox to stay on after her current contract expires this summer. Her pay at NBC is undisclosed, but the network had "made it clear that they could not match that money from Fox," The New York Times writes. Jeva Lange
In an emergency conference meeting Tuesday, House Republicans unanimously agreed to back off plans to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). The reversal came less than a day after House Republicans voted 119-74 in a closed-door meeting to strip the independent ethics panel, tasked with investigating House scandal and corruption, of its powers.
President-elect Donald Trump was publicly critical of the move, tweeting Tuesday that "as unfair" as the independent ethics committee may be, Congress should reconsider making that its "number one act and priority" amid "so many other things of far greater importance."
The GOP indicated it will revisit rule changes to the OCE at a later date. Becca Stanek
Even Jack Abramoff thinks the House GOP gutting its ethics watchdog is the 'exact opposite of what Congress should be doing'
Jack Abramoff, the former lobbyist convicted of fraud, conspiracy, and tax evasion in the mid-2000s, thinks House Republicans' push to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) is a big mistake. "While there seems to be little question that some of the procedures of the Office of Congressional Ethics can and probably have created collateral political problems for innocent members of Congress, moving to diminish oversight is exactly the opposite of what Congress should be doing," Abramoff told Politico on Tuesday.
Abramoff's conviction in part inspired the creation of the OCE, the committee that House Republicans voted Monday in a closed-door meeting to strip of its powers. Under the newly proposed office, oversight of the ethics committee would fall to Congress, the very organization the office is tasked with policing for corruption and scandal.
What Republicans should really be doing, Abramoff said, is heeding President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to "drain the swamp." "President-elect Trump has called for reform, and made specific proposals to reduce corruption in Washington," Abramoff said. "Congress should take his lead and offer real reform, not rip off the bandage of the OCE." Becca Stanek
Ford announced Tuesday that it's canceled its plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico. Instead, the second-largest American automaker will invest $700 million in a plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, adding 700 jobs.
Ford CEO Mark Fields made a point to clarify Ford did not "cut a deal" with President-elect Donald Trump, but rather "did it for our business." However, Fields did seemingly give a nod to Trump's pro-business interests when explaining why Ford had its change of heart. "Our announcements today are really a vote of confidence in the economy," he said.
Trump singled out Ford several times during his presidential campaign for moving jobs to Mexico, and he'd promised to slap a 35 percent tariff on Ford automobiles manufactured in Mexico and sold in the U.S.. Within minutes of Ford's announcement, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was celebrating. Becca Stanek
