Paul Ryan wins re-election with votes from all but one Republican

Hillary Clinton will be there watching when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the United States' 45th president. Aides to the Clintons confirmed Tuesday that both Hillary and former President Bill Clinton will attend Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. While Hillary reportedly waffled over whether to go, The Daily Intelligencer reported the couple ultimately "decided to do so out of a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process."

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, who have shied away from supporting Trump, cited a similar reason when they also announced Tuesday that they'd be attending the president-elect's inauguration. In a statement, they said they are "pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence."

Former President Jimmy Carter was the first former commander in chief to confirm his attendance. Former President George H.W. Bush will not attend because of health-related reasons. Becca Stanek