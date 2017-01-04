Poll finds it is 'very important' Trump mention jobs at the inauguration. The border wall? Not so much.
Many Americans are excited for President-elect Donald Trump to address his plans for keeping American jobs in the country, but when it comes to his other proposals, there is less enthusiasm, a Politico/Morning Consult poll has found.
The poll asked Americans about how important it was that Trump address certain priorities in his inauguration speech on Jan. 20. The most important Trump proposal for respondents was keeping manufacturing jobs in the U.S., which 48 percent of voters said was "very important" he touch on, followed by bringing back U.S. jobs from other countries, which 47 percent of voters called "very important."
From there, people were a little less interested in what Trump has to say. Only 36 percent of respondents said Trump mentioning efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act was "very important," 34 percent said it was "very important" he talk about replacing Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and 23 percent said they wanted to hear about the Muslim ban or tariffs on goods from China and Mexico. Just 21 percent called a mention of the U.S.-Mexico border wall "very important."
"It's no surprise that Americans want Trump to focus on jobs in his inauguration speech," Morning Consult Chief Researcher and co-founder Kyle Dropp told Politico. "It is one of the messages his supporters liked most during the election and has continued as a major focus of his since he was elected president."
The poll was conducted Dec. 28-29, reaching 2,000 registered voters with a margin of error of 2 percent. Jeva Lange
The use of cell phones in movie theaters is a sore subject for many cinephiles, although it's a practice becoming more and more common (and defended). It might not be a problem for much longer, though, The Guardian reports: Apple leaker Sonny Dickson claims that the company is going to add the option to switch iPhones into "theater mode" — akin to "airplane mode" — in an operating system update later this month.
Another community of analysts specializing in Apple rumors, AppleInsider, doesn't quite agree on the assuredness of a "theater mode" rollout, but said the new update could "disable system sounds and haptic feedback, block incoming calls and messages, and reduce initial screen brightness during a movie." AppleInsider also floated the idea that Apple might use its technology to "[customize] phone settings automatically based on a phone's GPS position."
We'll know soon enough: AppleInsider and Dickson agree that the new iOS is likely to start rolling out around Jan. 10. Jeva Lange
Donald Trump apparently liked what he heard on Fox News last night. The president-elect referred to Sean Hannity's Tuesday night interview with WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange in a tweet Wednesday morning, praising the doubt Assange cast on whether Russia was the responsible party behind hacks during the election season:
Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
Trump was immediately hit with criticism over the tweet. "I have a lot more faith in our intelligence officers … than I do in people like Julian Assange," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said on MSNBC shortly afterward. Former CIA and Pentagon spokesman George Little tweeted his own two cents:
Let's stare this reality square in the face: PEOTUS is pro-Putin and believes Julian Assange over the @CIA. On Jan. 20 we will be less safe. https://t.co/3qhDLjuGMk
— George Little (@georgelittledc) January 4, 2017
Former CIA operations officer Evan McMullin, who ran against Trump as an Independent in the presidential election, also shared his criticism following Hannity's interview Tuesday:
Conservatives, this is not who we are. We don't side with foreign adversaries simply because our compromised president-elect says we should. https://t.co/RqG2bOBmlC
— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 4, 2017
Country and liberty first.
— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 4, 2017
Assange had not even been especially vehement in his denial of Russia as the perpetrator. "On the top [of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security's Joint Analysis Report on Russian interference in the U.S. election], there is a disclaimer saying nothing — there is no guarantee that any of this information is accurate," he told Hannity on Tuesday. "It's a guess," Hannity asked, and Assange shook his head. "I used to be a computer security expert," Assange said. "What they have is what they call indicators. So, a way to recognize if these tools, these alleged Russian tools, have been used on your system." Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, a three-judge Israeli military court convicted Sgt. Elor Azaria of manslaughter for fatally shooting a 21-year-old Palestinian attacker who had already been stripped of his knife and immobilized by Israeli forces. The March 24 incident in the West Bank town of Hebron, following a knife attack on an Israeli solider by Abdul Fattah al-Sharif and a friend, was captured on film and released by an Israeli human rights group. In the video, Azaria, 20, is seen shooting a motionless but breathing Sharif in the head from several yards away; a fellow Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier testified at the high-profile trial that Azaria had told him that Sharif "deserves to die."
The trial divided Israel, with far-right protesters and politicians urging Azaria be released and top military officials stating that the soldier's actions did not reflect IDF values. The chief judge, Col. Maya Heller, read from the verdict for more than two hours, saying Azaria had killed Sharif out of revenge and "one cannot use this type of force, even if we're talking about an enemy's life." The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 20 years in prison. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert's first guest of 2017 was Oprah Winfrey, and he began Tuesday's Late Show by asking Oprah if she does New Year's resolutions. "Well, I stopped doing it — do you know why?" she said. "Because I used to have these really high goals for myself," citing her 2000 resolution to have "more courage." "You know, when you ask for courage, you get a whole lot of other stuff that's not," she said. "And if you ask for love, you get the opposite, because you have to show how you can love people in spite of their, you know, failings." "You're blowing my mind right now," Colbert said. "So I am just, like, chill — 'whatever you want, God, I'm okay with it,'" Winfrey said.
Colbert asked about Oprah's exit interview with first lady Michelle Obama, and was busted when it turned out he hadn't watched it, even though it was on his own network, CBS. The interview "was fun," Winfrey said, "though also a little bittersweet." She had done a similar interview in 2008, when Sasha and Malia Obama "were just like baby children," Winfrey said, and "the thing I'm going to miss the most — I actually said this, if you'd seen the interview you would have heard me say this.... the thing that I said to her that I'm really gonna miss is just the presence there." She brought up the Obama Christmas card, with the girls all grown up this year, "and for me, African-American woman," Oprah said, "being able to see that reflection of myself through the girls, and through her — just their presence there — I'm going to miss that, but it has meant so much to me."
Colbert asked Winfrey if Michelle Obama will ever run for office, and she gave an emphatic "never!" "Is there any other charismatic African-American woman that both sides of the political aisle really love....?" and Oprah shot that down with equal fervor. "Never!" she said, explaining that elected office is "not my thing." They ended with Winfrey's secret to taking good photos. Watch below. Peter Weber
Senate Republicans launched an aggressive effort on Tuesday to repeal large parts of the Affordable Care Act, introducing a budget bill that could excise much of ObamaCare with a simple majority in the Senate. On Wednesday, President Obama will meet with Democrats to strategize on ways to try to defend the law. Vice President-elect Mike Pence will meet with House Republicans on Wednesday morning and have lunch with Senate Republicans, with ObamaCare plans high on the menu for both meetings.
Republicans have not come up with a plan to replace the 2010 law, which has extended health insurance to 20 million Americans, and the current plan is to delay the effective date of ObamaCare's demise for at least 18 months, perhaps longer, to let GOP lawmakers come up with a viable plan. Peter Weber
George Michael died on Christmas Day, and James Corden began his first post-holiday Late Late Show with a personal and professional remembrance. "George was... I think I've loved George Michael as long as I've kind of loved music," he said. Lots of fans can recall moments when Michael's music touched them and made them feel less alone, Corden said, but his death "really hit me, and I think it hit me a bit harder because I was lucky enough, back in 2011, to meet George and spend some time with him, because he very kindly agreed to do a sketch for Comic Relief — a huge charity in the U.K. — on a big day called 'Red Nose Day.'"
He and Michael spoke by phone about the sketch, which involved a sitcom character Corden played driving to the Comic Relief offices to save the day. "We had come up with this idea to have me and George Michael singing in a car, and it was the first time I have ever sung in a car with anybody, and it's become quite a big part of my life now — and he really inspired it," Corden said. Michael also helped make Corden's popular Carpool Karaoke segment a reality on The Late Late Show, because the only reason his first Carpool Karaoke guest, Mariah Carey, reluctantly agreed to participate is because she saw the George Michael sketch. Watch the 2011 proto-Carpool Karaoke with Michael, and Corden's remembrance, below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked of Tuesday's Late Show by saying it was good to be back to work after the holidays, and noting that Congress also returned to work on Tuesday — except House Republicans, who got a head start, voting in secret on Monday to eviscerate the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. The GOP backtracked on Tuesday after intense blowback — including from President-elect Donald Trump. "Man, when Donald Trump calls you out for being unethical, that's a wake-up call," Colbert said. "That's like if Keith Richards told you to moisturize."
Colbert then turned to Trump's holiday tweeting, starting with a 140-character pat on the back Trump gave himself over America's rising consumer confidence. "That's right, Donald Trump thanked himself in the third person — Stephen Colbert thinks that's crazy," Colbert said. But he got the most mileage out of a Trump New Year's tweet wishing a good year for everyone, including his "many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!" Colbert offered what appeared to be a charitable interpretation: "In the holiday spirit, Donald Trump is loving his enemies. It reminds me of Jesus' famous tweet: 'Suck it @PontiusPilate. I rose from the dead. @TheRealJesus is gonna live forever. Love!'"
Sadly, that was the only @TheRealJesus tweet Colbert rolled out on Tuesday — he's hoping for more in the future — but he displayed some greeting cards based on "Donald Trump's hallmark of sending well-wishes while simultaneously insulting your enemies." The last one involved Russia, and Colbert ended his monologue on Trump's continued insistence that Russia may not have tried to hack the presidential election in Trump's favor. Watch below. Peter Weber