Poll finds it is 'very important' Trump mention jobs at the inauguration. The border wall? Not so much.

Many Americans are excited for President-elect Donald Trump to address his plans for keeping American jobs in the country, but when it comes to his other proposals, there is less enthusiasm, a Politico/Morning Consult poll has found.

The poll asked Americans about how important it was that Trump address certain priorities in his inauguration speech on Jan. 20. The most important Trump proposal for respondents was keeping manufacturing jobs in the U.S., which 48 percent of voters said was "very important" he touch on, followed by bringing back U.S. jobs from other countries, which 47 percent of voters called "very important."

From there, people were a little less interested in what Trump has to say. Only 36 percent of respondents said Trump mentioning efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act was "very important," 34 percent said it was "very important" he talk about replacing Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and 23 percent said they wanted to hear about the Muslim ban or tariffs on goods from China and Mexico. Just 21 percent called a mention of the U.S.-Mexico border wall "very important."

"It's no surprise that Americans want Trump to focus on jobs in his inauguration speech," Morning Consult Chief Researcher and co-founder Kyle Dropp told Politico. "It is one of the messages his supporters liked most during the election and has continued as a major focus of his since he was elected president."

The poll was conducted Dec. 28-29, reaching 2,000 registered voters with a margin of error of 2 percent. Jeva Lange