Will Mark Zuckerberg run for president in 2020?

Mark Zuckerberg 2020? It might not be so far-fetched. The Facebook founder has made quite a few moves in the past six months that look like someone preparing a political campaign, Wired points out.
In addition to Zuckerberg's New Year's resolution to "get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working, and thinking about the future," the billionaire and former atheist has also come out as believing religion is "very important." "Given that it's accepted wisdom in American politics that someone who is not religious can never be elected president of the United States, could this be #positioning?" Wired wonders.
Then there is this bit:
In June during Facebook's annual meeting, company shareholders voted to approve a restructuring of Facebook stock that would ensure Zuckerberg keeps his majority ownership even if the company issues more shares … But buried in the public filing is one big exception, one that Zuckerberg reportedly fought hard for: he can take a leave of absence from Facebook and still retain voting control of the company if he goes to work for the government. More specifically, as long as Zuckerberg owns enough of Facebook — 30 percent or more of shares he owned at the time of signing the stock restructuring agreement — he can serve in government. And if he owns less than 30 percent, he just needs board approval. If he doesn't get that, he can still serve in public office if the government position has a two-year term limit. (A Facebook representative confirmed this is how the agreement works.) [Wired]
Of course, Zuckerberg could be joining a crowded field: Cory Booker might also toss in his hat — and there is always Kanye West. Jeva Lange
Puerto Rico's representative in Congress on Wednesday filed a bill that would turn the Caribbean territory into a full-fledged American state by 2025.
"We are treated as second-class American citizens," said Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez, who introduced the legislation. "The territorial status has contributed to the economic crisis. We don't get assigned the same resources."
This bill is not the only step in the island's potential journey toward becoming the 51st state. Puerto Ricans will also be asked to vote in a referendum indicating their preference for statehood or complete independence from the United States. A 2012 vote saw 54 percent of Puerto Ricans wanted their territorial status to end and 61 percent preferred statehood as the next step.
As territory residents, Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens and are required to pay Medicare and Social Security taxes. However, they have no Electoral College representation, do not have a voting member of Congress, and receive less federal funding than states despite the taxes they must pay. For more on how Puerto Rican statehood could affect the balance of power in Washington, see this analysis from The Week's David Faris. Bonnie Kristian
It took a village to find the lost ring of a Scottish bride-to-be. Jen McGowan, 26, was playing fetch with her dog on a beach near Drummore when she accidentally flicked the red-stone ring into the Irish Sea — just 24 hours after her fiancé had proposed to her on the very same beach. After a frantic search, McGowan posted on Drummore's Facebook page asking for help. The next day, 30 villagers, many with metal detectors, began scouring the sand. They found the ring, still in perfect condition, within two hours. "What a fantastic group of neighbors we have," says McGowan.
Proactivity may be the solution to peanut allergies. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) released new guidelines Thursday on peanut allergies, and the big takeaway is that the more susceptible a kid is to a peanut allergy, the earlier he or she should start eating peanuts. The advice is a big shift from pediatricians' previous advice to avoid giving at-risk kids peanuts until they are 3 years old.
Now, studies indicate that for particularly high-risk kids, the ideal age to start noshing on peanut-based foods is between 4 and 6 months. Kids who are less susceptible can hold off until about 6 months, and kids at no risk whatsoever are free to try peanuts as they please. Indications that a baby may be at high risk for developing a peanut allergy include severe asthma, the skin rash eczema, or egg allergies. In some particularly high-risk cases, babies might need a check-up before they get their first taste of a peanut.
By introducing peanuts earlier, scientists are hopeful it will cut back on the growing problem of peanut allergies. Right now, about 2 percent of American kids are allergic. "It's an important step forward," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "When you do desensitize them from an early age, you have a very positive effect." Becca Stanek
In his first television interview after the election, Donald Trump said he isn't interested in taking a salary as president. "I think I have to by law take $1, so I’ll take $1 a year," he suggested. "But it's a ― I don’t even know what it is. Do you know what the salary is?" Interviewer Leslie Stahl explained that the salary is $400,000 per year, and Trump doubled down on his rejection of the money.
Now, thanks to a rule change made by congressional Republicans this week, that $1 salary may be possible: The House GOP revived a rule dating to 1876 which allows them to cut a specific federal employee's salary to just $1 for budgetary reasons.
Democrats and some federal employees are worried the rule could be abused, particularly since the Trump transition team has requested lists of federal workers with expertise in areas like climate change. "This is part of a very chilling theme that federal workers are seeing right now," said Maureen Gilman, legislative director for the National Treasury Employees Union.
But maybe it really is about Trump's own salary. After all, his personal net worth is somewhere between $800 million and $10 billion, and at either extreme $400,000 is chump change. Bonnie Kristian
Fox News' Tucker Carlson ceaselessly interrogates Democratic congressman over ObamaCare 'failure'
Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried for nearly 10 minutes Wednesday night on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight to get Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) to admit that ObamaCare really isn't that great. Though Himes conceded that the public "has never fully embraced" President Obama's signature health care plan, the Democratic congressman adamantly defended the elements of it that have been successful — like the increase in coverage rates and the fact that kids can now stay on their parents' plan until they're 26 years old. "If you list the five or six things that are core to ObamaCare, people love it," Himes said. "The problem is, of course, for seven years they've been told it's evil."
But Carlson wasn't about to believe that "people don't love it because they've been lied to" by Republicans. "You're saying that the public loves ObamaCare, but you're also conceding that they don't actually love ObamaCare because it's never really gotten above 50 percent [approval]. A law that has transformed the life of every person in the country that does not have majority support nationally, that itself is a failure, isn't it?" Carlson said. Himes pointed out some states that haven't expanded Medicaid, which means some people have yet to reap the health care plan's benefits, and that public perception — especially around something as "complicated" as health care — will naturally fluctuate.
Neither ends up budging, with the conversation eventually veering into whether Carlson's 22-year-old son should really have to pay for maternity care. Watch the argument unfold below. Becca Stanek
Tucker Carlson will fill the 9 p.m. Fox News primetime spot left open by Megyn Kelly's departure from the network, a person familiar with the decision told Drudge Report. "Tucker has already proven to be an audience powerhouse at 7 p.m., now sky is the limit!" the insider said. New York Times reporter Mike Grynbaum confirmed network sources had told him the same and added that Martha MacCallum will fill Carlson's 7 p.m. spot for the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency.
Kelly was the second-most watched host on Fox News behind Bill O'Reilly, but announced Wednesday that her last day at the network would be Friday. Later this year, Kelly will join NBC News with daytime and Sunday shows.
Carlson currently launches Fox News' primetime lineup with Tucker Carlson Tonight. He previously co-founded and edited The Daily Caller, and was a host with CNN and MSNBC.
Fox News was embroiled in turmoil earlier this year when Fox News CEO Roger Ailes was ousted following sexual harassment allegations from female employees. Jeva Lange
"It's easy to think 2016 was unusually deadly for celebrities," says The Wall Street Journal's Tanya Rivero, and she isn't kidding. David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Carrie Fisher and her mom, Debbie Reynolds, George Michael — you can probably name a dozen more. "But was 2016 really the particularly cruel year it appeared to be?" she asked, and to answer, she brought on MarketWatch editor Quentin Fottrell, who recently wrote an article on the subject. Objectively, he said, there were maybe some more celebrity deaths than usual, but not by much — and part of the problem is that there are just more celebrities and types of celebrities, plus more ways to mourn them.
The BBC said it published more obituaries in 2016 than in 2015, but when CNN looked at celebrities with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Grammy awards, or Sports Illustrated covers, they counted 34 A-list deaths, a big jump from the previous year but a decline from 36 in 2006. If you don't remember 2006 as a particularly brutal year for stars, remember, "Facebook had just a few million users back in 2006, the last time there were this many so-called A-list celebrity deaths in one year," Fottrell said. "Now it's nearly 2 billion." Focusing on the deaths of celebrities isn't frivolous, especially in a year when a reality TV star won the presidency, he added. "Celebrities reflect, in many ways, our values."
Whether or not 2016 was cursed for celebrities, Fottrell says 2017 probably won't be much better, given the rising mortality among baby boomers and the expansion of fame — and social media will make the deaths more visible. "To put it in its crudest, simplest terms: There are just more famous people around and more of them are going to die," said sociologist Ellis Cashmore at Aston University in Birmingham, England. Aram Sinnreich at American University notes that even if 2016 wasn't exceptionally deadly for the stars, "it definitely felt like a reaping." Part of that is the caliber of the celebrities we lost. "We don't have a new David Bowie, Prince, or Carrie Fisher," all of whom were trailblazers, Sinnreich said. "It's not just about losing these individuals. It's about coming to grips with the fact that we haven't replaced them." You can read Fottrell's article at MarketWatch. Peter Weber