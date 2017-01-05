Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi let Trump University off the hook. Now she'll be working at the White House.
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) to a White House post, Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg Politics has learned.
The decision is likely to raise a few eyebrows with Trump's critics: In 2016, Trump paid a $2,500 penalty to the Internal Revenue Service for an improper $25,000 donation from the Donald J. Trump Foundation to a campaign group supporting Bondi, who had solicited a contribution from Trump while her office was deciding whether to join a fraud lawsuit against Trump University. After receiving the donation, Bondi "inexplicably decided not to pursue charges against Trump University," RedState writes, and Trump "held a posh fundraiser for Bondi at the infamous Mar-a-Lago estate."
1) Trump illegally uses charity money to donate to Bondi 2) Bondi declines to go after Trump U 3) Trump hires Bondi https://t.co/sId7DYyJaL
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 5, 2017
Other reports, such as one by The Associated Press, claim that Bondi solicited the contribution before her office knew about the Trump University lawsuit, and The New York Times writes that the investigation was never brought to Bondi herself, instead being considered by lower-level staff who made the decision not to pursue the case.
Trump, for his part, has argued that he only supported Bondi politically. Jeva Lange
During the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday discussing Russia's cyber attacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a member of the committee, pushed the government to step up its response in retaliation to Russia's meddling. "I think what Obama did was throw a pebble," Graham said, referring to President Obama's recently announced sanctions on Russia. "I'm ready to throw a rock."
Director of Intelligence James Clapper's entire response? "That's a good metaphor."
Catch Graham's moment below. Becca Stanek
Sen. Lindsey Graham at cyberattack hearing: "I think what Obama did was throw a pebble. I'm ready to throw a rock." https://t.co/pB0rUPs0Bh
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 5, 2017
It has been over four years since an envelope containing Hulk Hogan's sex tape arrived in Gawker's offices. Today, the website's former editor-in-chief, A.J. Daulerio, is 42, unemployed, and the bank has frozen his life savings of $1,500.
But how did it get this way? Daulerio laid everything bare to Esquire in a profile that details not just the fall of the influential website but, perhaps, the fall of Daulerio himself. Daulerio revealed to Esquire that he is "trying to kick a drug and booze addiction and [is] confronting a recovered memory" involving possible molestation as a child. Daulerio originally insisted that these facts be kept off-the-record, but eventually agreed to have them published.
By Esquire's account, things began to get particularly bad for Daulerio when he transitioned from heading Gawker's sports arm Deadspin to being installed as the editor-in-chief of Gawker itself. It was right around then that Daulerio decided to bring on new talent and promote certain members of the staff:
These moves allowed the staff to gel and traffic to soar, but they also enabled Daulerio to unravel. His former colleagues give the impression that they were too indebted to him to say anything about his behavior, so they went along for the ride. [John] Cook recalls a hazy, boozy midday outing to Belmont Park. [Leah] Beckmann had many nights out with her boss that didn't end until 4 a.m. One time, at a sex-toy party, she says, "A. J. was like, 'Do you want to eat acid?' And so we ate acid." And then in the late fall of 2012, Daulerio began a volatile five-month relationship with Cat Marnell, who wrote about her life as a drug-addled New York party girl in a Vice column. She was a kindred nightcrawler spirit. "We started our dates at 5 a.m. and wrapped at 10 a.m.," he says, "and then I went to work."
Because Daulerio was "often completely MIA," [Emma] Carmichael says — sometimes for days — she was essentially the EIC of Gawker. When the envelope with the Hogan DVD showed up at the Gawker.com offices that October, Daulerio was on vacation. [Esquire]
Read the entire story at Esquire. Jeva Lange
The Thursday morning front page of The Washington Post Express, featuring the upcoming Women's March in Washington, D.C., left everyone facepalming. Give it a second, and you'll figure out why:
Washington Post Express screwed up a story about the Women’s March in the worst imaginable way. https://t.co/Ro80XxMrxh pic.twitter.com/BHdkWumzf3
— Washingtonian (@washingtonian) January 5, 2017
Yes, that is indeed the male symbol representing a women's march.
Hours later, The Post tweeted an apology — and a revised front page. Becca Stanek
This is how the cover should have looked. We apologize for the mistake. pic.twitter.com/MKKOkHPV8T
— Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017
Puerto Rico's representative in Congress on Wednesday filed a bill that would turn the Caribbean territory into a full-fledged American state by 2025.
"We are treated as second-class American citizens," said Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez, who introduced the legislation. "The territorial status has contributed to the economic crisis. We don't get assigned the same resources."
This bill is not the only step in the island's potential journey toward becoming the 51st state. Puerto Ricans will also be asked to vote in a referendum indicating their preference for statehood or complete independence from the United States. A 2012 vote saw 54 percent of Puerto Ricans wanted their territorial status to end and 61 percent preferred statehood as the next step.
As territory residents, Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens and are required to pay Medicare and Social Security taxes. However, they have no Electoral College representation, do not have a voting member of Congress, and receive less federal funding than states despite the taxes they must pay. For more on how Puerto Rican statehood could affect the balance of power in Washington, see this analysis from The Week's David Faris. Bonnie Kristian
It took a village to find the lost ring of a Scottish bride-to-be. Jen McGowan, 26, was playing fetch with her dog on a beach near Drummore when she accidentally flicked the red-stone ring into the Irish Sea — just 24 hours after her fiancé had proposed to her on the very same beach. After a frantic search, McGowan posted on Drummore's Facebook page asking for help. The next day, 30 villagers, many with metal detectors, began scouring the sand. They found the ring, still in perfect condition, within two hours. "What a fantastic group of neighbors we have," says McGowan.
Proactivity may be the solution to peanut allergies. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) released new guidelines Thursday on peanut allergies, and the big takeaway is that the more susceptible a kid is to a peanut allergy, the earlier he or she should start eating peanuts. The advice is a big shift from pediatricians' previous advice to avoid giving at-risk kids peanuts until they are 3 years old.
Now, studies indicate that for particularly high-risk kids, the ideal age to start noshing on peanut-based foods is between 4 and 6 months. Kids who are less susceptible can hold off until about 6 months, and kids at no risk whatsoever are free to try peanuts as they please. Indications that a baby may be at high risk for developing a peanut allergy include severe asthma, the skin rash eczema, or egg allergies. In some particularly high-risk cases, babies might need a check-up before they get their first taste of a peanut.
By introducing peanuts earlier, scientists are hopeful it will cut back on the growing problem of peanut allergies. Right now, about 2 percent of American kids are allergic. "It's an important step forward," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "When you do desensitize them from an early age, you have a very positive effect." Becca Stanek
In his first television interview after the election, Donald Trump said he isn't interested in taking a salary as president. "I think I have to by law take $1, so I’ll take $1 a year," he suggested. "But it's a ― I don’t even know what it is. Do you know what the salary is?" Interviewer Leslie Stahl explained that the salary is $400,000 per year, and Trump doubled down on his rejection of the money.
Now, thanks to a rule change made by congressional Republicans this week, that $1 salary may be possible: The House GOP revived a rule dating to 1876 which allows them to cut a specific federal employee's salary to just $1 for budgetary reasons.
Democrats and some federal employees are worried the rule could be abused, particularly since the Trump transition team has requested lists of federal workers with expertise in areas like climate change. "This is part of a very chilling theme that federal workers are seeing right now," said Maureen Gilman, legislative director for the National Treasury Employees Union.
But maybe it really is about Trump's own salary. After all, his personal net worth is somewhere between $800 million and $10 billion, and at either extreme $400,000 is chump change. Bonnie Kristian