Report: Trump will ask Congress to pay for U.S.-Mexico border wall

Donald Trump's transition team has approached leading House Republicans to let them know the president-elect prefers to have Congress pay for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, House GOP officials told CNN Thursday.
Throughout his campaign, Trump emphatically promised that he would force Mexico to pay for the border wall, but now the transition team is telling Republicans in private meetings that he wants to fund it through the appropriations process, the officials said. The GOP could add billions of dollars to the spending bill that must be passed by April 28 in order to keep the government open, and the Democrats "many well find themselves in the position to shut down all of government to stop the build out of a wall, or of a barrier, or of a fence," Indiana Rep. Luke Messer (R) said Thursday. Messer added that while it's "big dollars," it's also a "question of priorities." Catherine Garcia
U.S. officials told CNN that the classified intelligence report delivered to President Obama on Thursday identifies the intermediaries the Russians used to give hacked emails to WikiLeaks.
Earlier this week, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said the emails his website published during the 2016 U.S. presidential election that were stolen from the Democratic National Committee were not provided to him by Russia. Following the election, U.S. intelligence received intercepted conversations of Russian officials expressing their enthusiasm over Donald Trump's win, the officials said, which increased their confidence that Russia was behind the hacks and carried them out in order to, at least partially, help Trump win. On Thursday, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said the report will explain Russia's "multiple motivations" for carrying out cyberattacks ahead of the election, and Vice President Joe Biden said the unclassified version will be released "very shortly." Catherine Garcia
Former CIA director James Woolsey is no longer a senior adviser to Donald Trump and his transition team.
On Thursday, Woolsey's spokesman said his resignation is "effective immediately," adding he wishes Trump and his administration "great success in their time in office." Philip Rucker of The Washington Post reports people close to Woolsey said he left because he was cut out of intelligence talks with Trump and his national security adviser, retired general Michael Flynn.
In recent days, Woolsey has taken stances that go against Trump — on Wednesday, after Trump tweeted about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's claim that Russia did not supply him with hacked DNC documents, Woolsey called Assange a "ne'er-do-well" and said there is no point in listening to him. On Tuesday, he said Trump could be "playing us" regarding what he knows about the hacking. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned under caution by police for five hours, meaning his words could be used as evidence against him.
On Monday, Netanyahu was grilled by investigators at his official residence in Jerusalem, with Israeli media reporting he is under suspicion of receiving illegal gifts and favors from wealthy businessmen. After a preliminary inquiry, Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit decided there was enough evidence for a criminal investigation, but said Monday the "nature of the investigation precludes us at this stage from giving details." In a statement, police said that an additional, unnamed suspect has been questioned within the past two days as part of the probe.
Netanyahu, who has previously been investigated for misuse of state funds, denies any wrongdoing, and told lawmakers in parliament earlier this week "there will be nothing because there is nothing." Catherine Garcia
A sheriff in Massachusetts' Bristol County thinks it would be a great idea for his inmates to help President-elect Donald Trump build his border wall. "I can think of no other project that would have such a positive impact on our inmates and our country than building this wall," Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said Wednesday at his swearing-in ceremony for his fourth term as sheriff. "Aside from learning and perfecting construction skills, the symbolism of these inmates building a wall to prevent crime in communities around the country, and to preserve jobs and work opportunities for them and other Americans upon release, can be very powerful."
Hodgson said some of his inmates already have the requisite skills to construct the wall Trump has proposed building along the U.S.-Mexico border, and he said those without masonry skills could do things "as simple as moving materials to the wall, maybe digging in certain areas." "We have to create a border down there that prevents jobs from being taken away from Americans [and] that prevents criminals from coming in, including terrorists," Hodgson said.
A spokesman for the Bristol County Sheriff's Office told Talking Points Memo that Hodgson has reached out to Trump's team about his idea, but he has yet to hear back. Becca Stanek
Sterling K. Brown, the actor who won an Emmy for his portrayal of lawyer Christopher Darden in The People vs. O.J. Simpson, has signed onto the star-studded cast of Marvel's Black Panther movie. The studio announced Brown's casting Thursday; he will play N'Jobu, a character from Black Panther's past.
Brown joins a stacked cast, with Chadwick Boseman set to reprise his role as Black Panther (aka T'Challa), whom he portrayed in Captain America: Civil War; Michael B. Jordan cast as Erik Killmonger, Black Panther's fearsome nemesis; and Lupita Nyong'o lined up as Nakia, a member of Black Panther's personal guard. Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker will also appear in the film, which has been generating excitement for its strong lineup of black actors:
So @sterlingkb1 is joining Black Panther as N'Jobu? YAAAAAS. #BlackPantherSoLit pic.twitter.com/GsT9tuUwor
— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 5, 2017
RyanCooglerisnotheretoplaywithy'all #BlackPanther
— Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 5, 2017
Look at this cast! The 'Black Panther' movie is going to be lit af. 2018 hurry up. pic.twitter.com/xNa7Wh6tMK
— Elijah Oyefeso (@itsoezz) January 5, 2017
idk how black panther could get any better unless the cast literally hopped out of the movie screen and personally gave me hugs
— YungSecularXmasLassi (@andnowtothemoon) January 5, 2017
Black Panther will be directed by Ryan Coogler and is slated for release Feb. 16, 2018. Kimberly Alters
Two small businesses claim they still haven't been paid for their work on Donald Trump's new D.C. hotel
President-elect Donald Trump may have finished building his Washington, D.C., hotel ahead of schedule, but he reportedly still hasn't finished paying the bills. The Washington Post reported Thursday that two contractors claim they have yet to be paid for some of their work on Trump's $212 million hotel.
Joseph J. Magnolia, Inc., a family-owned plumbing company, is reportedly out $2.98 million after working on the Trump hotel for more than two years. The company's president John D. Magnolia said most of the work — which included "all the plumbing, mechanical, and HVAC work, along with site sewer, storm, and water services" — has been paid for, but the company is still waiting on its last check. Another firm, A&D Construction, claims the Trump Organization owes $79,000 for its work on the hotel's wall base and crown molding.
Both companies have filed a lien to protest the lack of payment, an occurrence that a Trump Organization spokesperson said "is not uncommon" at the "conclusion of construction." Trump, The Washington Post noted, has a history of not paying his contractors in full — and as recently as May, he told The Wall Street Journal, "I love to hold back and negotiate when people don't do good work."
Magnolia, however, has faith it's all going to work out — and he even admitted he voted for Trump in the election. "Unfortunately Mr. Trump and Ivanka and so forth, they are I guess preoccupied by other matters now," Magnolia said. "They are trying to go run the country. So we'll just see what happens."
For more on the story — including how the liens could affect Trump's lease with the federal government — head over to The Washington Post. Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats (R) as his director of national intelligence, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing a Trump transition official. The official announcement will likely come as soon as Friday.
Coats, who the Times described as a "mild-mannered conservative," will be coming aboard amid Trump's recently announced plans to restructure the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency; Trump reportedly believes the agencies have become too politicized. Coats would be joining Rep. Mike Pompeo, the more "hard-charging conservative" Trump has appointed to be his director of central intelligence, on Trump's national security team.
Coats served on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees during his time in the upper chamber, from which he recently retired. Becca Stanek